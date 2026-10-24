Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Gets Candid About His Parents in Personal Reveal

Trinidad Chambliss is making quite a name for himself at Ole Miss, and it's getting harder to ignore what he's doing this season.

The Rebels are sitting at 5-1, and their quarterback has been turning heads along the way. Up next is a big one against the Texas Longhorns, giving Chambliss and Ole Miss a chance to make even more noise.

There's lots of attention on this game, and for good reason. Chambliss has a chance to keep building his profile and show everyone why he's becoming such an exciting player for Ole Miss. This game also has him going up against Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who announced a new brand deal earlier this month.

Trinidad Chambliss Has His Parents to Thank for His Football Career

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trinidad Chambliss has had strong support from his parents throughout his football career, and that kind of encouragement can make a real difference.

Having people in your corner who believe in you, push you to be your best and stand beside you through the highs and lows is something special. Chambliss has clearly picked up some great traits from his parents, and he knows it.

Speaking with Regions Bank in a new interview linked to his partnership with the company, Chambliss was asked what he inherited from each parent. He was quick to answer and gave some good ones.

"I would have to say I probably got my toughness from my mom, and then I got my love and care from my dad," he said.

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss Reveals What He Inherited From His Parents

As for his mom specifically, he said, "My mom's still loving and caring, but she's also tough, though. She's the strongest woman that I know. And then my dad, he's a big teddy bear, too, at times. He can be strict and rough, but he's a big teddy bear."

So, what does he do with his downtime, if he has any? He simply likes to do normal people things.

"I just like to hang out and chill with my family and friends, go to the movies, watch a good movie," he said. "Also, watch a TV series. And then I golf, too, whenever I get the chance."

At the end of the day, Chambliss seems like a pretty normal guy who appreciates the people closest to him. Football may be taking up lots of his time right now, this this is a lucrative time for him, but there's more to life than what happens on the field. That includes during this Ole Miss and Texas game.

Spending time with family and friends is important, too, and that's something to which fans can really relate.