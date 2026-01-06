Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss has insane amount of money at stake to play next year
While Ole Miss Rebels superstar quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is focused on the College Football Playoff and the Miami Hurricanes in the semifinal Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, he’s also looking toward next year in what could be an insanely lucrative season for him.
Last season Chambliss played for Ferris State University and led them to a Division II National Championship. He then joined forces with Lane Kiffin in Oxford, Mississippi, and won the starting job.
He’s had an amazing season with 3,660 yards, 21 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He also had 520 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
It was this amazing throw that led to defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl.
After what’s transpired this season, Chambliss took to social media to announce he plans to return next season.
“From the moment I arrived at Ole Miss, Oxford has truly felt like home and my family. I give all glory and honor to God for His guidance and faithfulness throughout this journey. This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering support of the Oxford community. My teammates are family, and together we share a common goal, to bring a championship home to Ole Miss. While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford. I’m incredibly grateful for this decision and excited to continue the work alongside my teammates, Coach Pete, and the entire Ole Miss staff as we chase something special next year.”
NCAA’s decision worth millions to Chambliss
His return is pending on approval by the NCAA for a 6th year of eligibility. All he can do is wait for the decision.
“The unknown is uncomfortable,” said Trent Chambliss, the quarterback’s father, to Yahoo Sports.
If he does return, Chambliss is set for a monster NIL payday. As the story also reported, “millions are on the line”:
“In the first full year of schools directly compensating athletes — and despite a cap on that compensation — the market for a top-five seasoned power conference starting quarterback stands to reach as much as $7 million annually when factoring incentives, says Fletcher Smith, the founder and president of Blueprint Sports, which serves as Chambliss' representative.
“If Trinidad were in the portal, he’d be at the top of the list of transfer quarterbacks,” Smith said. “Certainly as Ole Miss continues to win, the economic impact loss on him would be substantial if the upside is at least $5 million. We are talking about a significant financial loss.”
His NFL draft stock right now even with the high-level of play is very uncertain right now.
He’ll be paid somewhere next season, but he hopes it’s at Ole Miss.
