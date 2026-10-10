Arch Manning Announces New Brand Deal Just Days Before Texas-Sooners Game

Arch Manning is adding another name to his growing NIL portfolio, and this time, he's bringing his mom along for the ride.

The University of Texas quarterback has teamed up with his mother, Ellen Manning, for a nationwide brand partnership with Humann, the health and wellness company behind SuperBeets.

The mother-son duo officially introduced the collaboration on Tuesday, just days before the team's game against the Oklahoma Sooners, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. They welcomed more than 50 guests onto the field for the announcement, according to a news release.

The deal will see Humann work with the Manning family on social media and digital content across multiple platforms, with cardiovascular health taking center stage.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) arrives at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arch Manning Calls Humann His 'Cheat Code' for Health

For Arch, the partnership also comes with a personal connection to the brand, which he says has become part of his everyday routine since arriving at Texas.

"I put in so much work behind the scenes, which makes me really picky about what I put in my body. Humann has been my daily go-to since playing for UT," Arch said in a statement. "It's basically my cheat code for health and performance."

Getting to share the campaign with his mother makes the deal that much more special for the quarterback.

"Getting to work alongside my mom makes this collaboration even more meaningful and brings together two different stages of life around something that matters to both of us," the quarterback said.

Sep 26, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive back Qua Moss (6) takes down Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) during a college football game between Tennessee and Texas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Humann has ties to The University of Texas at Austin and is best known for SuperBeets, its cardiovascular health supplement. Company co-founder and CEO Joel Kocher hopes the partnership will help get more people thinking about their cardiovascular health before it becomes an urgent concern.

"Cardiovascular health isn't a box to check or a late-in-life medical milestone," Kocher said. "It's the absolute core foundation for how we live, perform and feel every single day."

Ellen Manning Hopes to Inspire Healthier Habits

Ellen Manning also sees the collaboration as a chance to share what she's learned about taking care of herself and encourage others to make wellness part of their own routines.

"Like a lot of people, I used to think cardiovascular health was strictly about the heart. Learning that it's really about your whole circulatory system—powering your energy, your brain and how your whole body feels every day—was an eye-opener," Ellen said. "Getting to share this with Arch and help people realize how easy it is to take better care of themselves means everything."

This obviously isn't Arch's first brand deal. It's actually his ninth brand endorsement, and his NIL valuation, according to On3 NIL Valuation, is estimated at $2.5 million.