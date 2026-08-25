Paige Paul knows exactly what she wants her house to look like someday.

Busy. Loud. And very, very full.

Just weeks after marrying American tennis star Tommy Paul, the newlywed opened up about the couple's plans for children during an appearance on Amanda Hirsch's "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast. And when Hirsch asked how big of a family Paige has in mind, she didn't hesitate.

"I want, like, a lot of kids," Paige said during the Aug. 25 episode. "Like, five or six."

The answer caught Hirsch, who has two children herself, by surprise.

But for Paige, 28, the number isn't coming out of nowhere. It's tied to a picture of family life she has carried with her for years.

Paige Paul Explains Why She Wants a Big Family With Tommy

Paige and Tommy both grew up with two siblings, but it was time spent around much larger families that apparently stuck with her.

"I just love big families," she told Hirsch. "Whenever I would go and visit friends that had big families, it just felt so comforting and beautiful."

There is, of course, imagining five or six kids and then there is actually raising five or six kids. Hirsch jokingly made sure to point out that distinction, suggesting the two revisit the conversation after Paige experiences pregnancy, childbirth and the toddler years for herself.

Paige isn't backing away from the idea just yet.

The entrepreneur also acknowledged that her career has given her the financial freedom to think about a larger family, something she recognizes as an important part of the equation.

"I also think that I have had a really fortunate career where I’ve been able to afford that many kids," she said. "I think that’s a huge part of it."

Her goal, she explained, would be to make sure every child had the same opportunities.

It's an ambitious vision for the future, but perhaps not a particularly surprising one for a couple that has already talked openly about the kind of childhood they'd like their eventual kids to have.

Paige and Tommy Paul Already Have a Vision for Their Future Kids

Long before their July wedding, Paige and Tommy were thinking beyond tennis tournaments and life on the road.

The couple previously spoke about eventually raising their family on a farm and giving their children the sort of outdoors-heavy childhood they value themselves.

"I don’t think you can put a value on growing up, being outside, playing sports," Tommy previously told People. "I think it teaches you so much and it has totally made me and Paige who we are today."

It's a fitting vision for the newlyweds.

Tommy, 29, grew up in North Carolina and has spoken about his family's farm, while Paige has built much of her Dairy Boy brand around an Americana-inspired lifestyle that feels worlds away from the polished tennis stops the couple travels to throughout the season.

The two began dating in 2022, and Paige quickly became one of the most familiar faces in Tommy's player box as his career climbed. She was there for some of his biggest moments on tour, including his breakthrough run to the 2023 Australian Open semifinals.

Tommy proposed during a beachside trip in 2025, and the couple married this July at OId Westbury Gardens on Long Island, New York.

Now, barely removed from the wedding, Paige is already willing to put a number on what might come next.

Five or six kids would certainly make for a crowded player box.

