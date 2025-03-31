Paige Spiranac shares insightful golf tips sporting a shoestring-strap dress
Paige Spiranac is back at it again.
The viral content creator and online personality, 32, recently released a new video on her YouTube channel entitled, "How to fix ANY golf misses, " which shows the retired pro sharing some of the best tips she's learned for anyone to improve their game on the course.
Spiranac wears a green spaghetti-strap dress while demonstrating habits that amateur players tend to fall into. "Whether you hook, slice, chunk, thin, or even the dreaded sh*nks. I've got all your golf issues covered," she wrote in the YouTube description.
Several of Spiranac's 441,000 subscribers rushed to the comments section to thank the golfer for being such a great teacher.
"I would love you to teach me how to play golf better," wrote one person.
A second person agreed and wrote, "The shank tips work . I get this swing fault time to time. Good advice Paige."
"You make golf exciting!" gushed a third.
Spiranac has been quite busy in 2025 thus far.
On top of making content for her social media following, which surpasses 6 million followers between Instagram, X (fka Twitter), YouTube, and Passes alone, the athlete landed a cameo role in the highly anticipated Netflix comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. Spiranac even appeared in the film's latest trailer.
Speaking of content, Spiranac's YouTube channel is filled with helpful golf videos that can turn even the most novice player into a formidable opponent. She also continues weighing in on the current state of the PGA on X — sharing takes for how the game can modernize for its current audience.
No matter what she puts her focus on, Spiranac is knocking the ball of life onto the green.