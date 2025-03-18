Paige Spiranac's surprising cameo in 'Happy Gilmore 2' revealed in latest trailer
"Happy Gilmore 2," also known as cameo-palooza, has added another golf celebrity into the mix - Paige Spiranac.
Funny enough, if the links influencer hadn't alerted fans that she was was in the highly-anticipated sequel dropping July 25 on Netflix, you might have missed her in the latest trailer. And with Spiranac, she is usually hard to miss.
"The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer!," Spiranac wrote on X.
In fact, the 31-year-old model and former professional golfer shows up after it looks like the latest trailer is finished. Showing up at about the 1:15 mark, the San Diego Aztecs alum plays a Dick's Sporting Goods employee working in the golf simulator.
Let's just say Happy's swing speed causes an impressive amount of damage.
The Athlete Lifestyle On SI has been skeptical of HG2 given the endless stream of cameos being reported, like Travis Kelce, and golf stars including Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, plus many, many others. Although with the latest installment, pop global icon Bad Bunny appears to have a major role in the movie as Happy's caddie.
Luckily Happy's nemesis, Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald, who also has his successful X account as an homage to his most famous character, is in the sequel. It looks like his fortunes have turned for the worst since the original.
Love interest Julie Bowen is also back, although it seems Happy (now a golfing legend with plaques next to Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods), and Virginia might have to make amends while Sandler's unorthodox golfer-of-the-people has to reconcile a damaged relationship with his daughter, played by Margaret Qualley, Andie MacDowell's daughter in real life.
This is all speculation from the trailer given the plot, and many of the cameos, have been kept under wraps.
