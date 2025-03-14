The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac dazzles in blue dress for commentary role at the Creator Classic golf tournament

The viral social media star is back on the course putting the work — but this time in a different area.

Paige Spiranac watches her shot onto the No. 2 green during the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship Pro-Am at Firestone Country Club, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Akron, Ohio.
Professional golf may not have a bigger advocate or fan than Paige Spiranac. 

The retired pro, 31, made a name for herself thanks to years of content creation centered around the game that she loves. Now, she's attempting to take a different path on the course, one that could be her future calling card.

Spiranac released a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, March 13, which revealed that the golf aficionado provided course commentary for the recent Creator Classic tournament. In the photo, Spiranac rocked a sizzling blue dress complete with a headset and microphone so she could call all the action in style.

"I had so much fun doing the on course commentary yesterday at The Creator Classic," she captioned the post.

Spiranac's loyal fans immediately congratulated her on a job well done.

One person shouted, "Great job young lady!"

"Good broadcast! It was fun to watch," wrote a second person.

A third person agreed, "You did great!"

"Great job Paige," wrote a fourth.

This wouldn't be the first time that Spiranac stepped into a broadcasting role.

The athlete attended Super Bowl LIX weekend as a member of the media, where she shared a hilarious video of her attempts to make it to the front of the press line so she could ask the players timely questions. At one point, she even got bodied out of the way by a fellow colleague.

Aside from her sports industry successes, Spiranac continues to create timely content for her fans across multiple platforms. Her Instagram following has amassed over 4 million followers on its own, with X adding another 1 million supporters.

Another platform Spiranac uses is Passes. She recently promoted her account in a pink lingerie bed selife.

