Paige Spiranac dazzles in blue dress for commentary role at the Creator Classic golf tournament
Professional golf may not have a bigger advocate or fan than Paige Spiranac.
The retired pro, 31, made a name for herself thanks to years of content creation centered around the game that she loves. Now, she's attempting to take a different path on the course, one that could be her future calling card.
Spiranac released a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, March 13, which revealed that the golf aficionado provided course commentary for the recent Creator Classic tournament. In the photo, Spiranac rocked a sizzling blue dress complete with a headset and microphone so she could call all the action in style.
"I had so much fun doing the on course commentary yesterday at The Creator Classic," she captioned the post.
Spiranac's loyal fans immediately congratulated her on a job well done.
One person shouted, "Great job young lady!"
"Good broadcast! It was fun to watch," wrote a second person.
A third person agreed, "You did great!"
"Great job Paige," wrote a fourth.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac receives overwhelming fan support after the passing of her dog Niko
This wouldn't be the first time that Spiranac stepped into a broadcasting role.
The athlete attended Super Bowl LIX weekend as a member of the media, where she shared a hilarious video of her attempts to make it to the front of the press line so she could ask the players timely questions. At one point, she even got bodied out of the way by a fellow colleague.
Aside from her sports industry successes, Spiranac continues to create timely content for her fans across multiple platforms. Her Instagram following has amassed over 4 million followers on its own, with X adding another 1 million supporters.
Another platform Spiranac uses is Passes. She recently promoted her account in a pink lingerie bed selife.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter