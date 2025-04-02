Paige Spiranac proudly shows off body transformation after being harassed by fan
Paige Spiranac's body positivity sometimes rubs people the wrong way, but the retired golfer isn't afraid to clap back at toxic trolls.
Spiranac, 32, took to X (fka Twitter) and put one "fan" on notice who made an unhealthy comment about her latest video on the platform, which showed the viral sensation packing her newest golf bag.
The ignorant X user poked fun at the angle that Spiranac began the video with before writing, "Real classy Paige." A ton of Spiranac's fans fired back, but none hit as hard as her response, where she flexed her glutes and opened up about her exercise journey toward becoming more tone in that area.
"I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this," she wrote. "It’s not the biggest peach now but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet. Heck yeah I’m going to show it off! I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals."
Fortunately, Spiranac's other one million X followers were much more positive in the comments.
"Ignore the haters," suggested one person.
"Keep it up Paige. Doing great. Let the haters hate," agreed a second.
A third person wrote, "Ignore the woman shamer. You look great."
Spiranac's positive fans have certainly supported all of the amazing things she's accomplished in 2025 thus far. The athlete was recently spotted in the teaser trailer for the upcoming comedy Happy Gilmore 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the beloved Adam Sandler sports classic that came out in 1996.
No matter what, Spiranac will continue to remain a voice in the world or professional golf — and will flex on any troll who gets in her way in the meantime.