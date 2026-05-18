The birthday balloons, bouncy castle, and luxury-style pool setup might look like standard NFL offseason content, but the latest glimpse into Travis Hunter’s home life tells a bigger story about one of football’s most-watched young couples.

On Sunday, Events by DK revealed that Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, organized an elaborate pool party celebration for the Jacksonville Jaguars star’s birthday, complete with oversized balloon displays, colorful décor, a bouncy castle, and a family-centered backyard atmosphere.

The event planner thanked the couple for their “continued support,” suggesting this was not their first collaboration as Hunter celebrated his 23rd birthday on Monday.

Hunter and Lenee's relationship has evolved under a bright public spotlight, from social media beginnings to engagement and marriage headlines.

Lenee, whose full name is Leanna De La Fuente, reportedly connected with Hunter through Instagram while both were teenagers.

Their relationship followed him through his rise from high school phenom to two-way superstar at Colorado under Deion Sanders.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After an engagement trip to Puerto Rico in 2024, the couple married in May 2025 in Tennessee, just as Hunter was beginning life as an NFL rookie.

The couple married at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee, with Lenee wearing two custom Justin Alexander gowns and Hunter in a white Hideoki Bespoke tailcoat tuxedo.

After the ceremony, Hunter summed up their journey on Instagram: “Just two kids living out everything they talked about at 18 & 19 years old.”

Selected No. 2 overall by the Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter arrived carrying one of the league’s most unusual experiments: a legitimate two-way player entering the modern NFL.

Jacksonville didn’t draft him to fit neatly inside one positional box. The plan was controlled chaos with time split between wide receiver and cornerback.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts to his carry during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His rookie season flashed why the Jaguars paid that premium.

Before injury shortened his year, Hunter logged snaps at both positions, posting 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown offensively while contributing defensively with 14 tackles and three pass breakups in seven games.

Then came the setback, a season-ending knee injury that abruptly paused the experiment.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now Hunter enters Year 2 with renewed hope and expectations.

Jaguars leadership has repeatedly signaled Hunter’s rehab is progressing well, while internal discussions increasingly point toward a rebalanced role, potentially expanding his defensive workload in 2026 without abandoning his offensive value.

The Jaguars are coming off a resurgent 13-win season and believe Hunter’s versatility can make an already dangerous roster harder to game-plan against.

A healthy Hunter alongside Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. immediately presents one of the NFL's most exciting up-and-coming trios.