Travis Hunter Gifts Wife Leanna Insanely Expensive Barbie Pink Car for Mother's Day

Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter made his wife Leanna’s first Mother’s Day an extra special one with an insanely pricey gift.

Travis and Leanna have been together since he was a high school star in Georgia, and then throughout college where her custom Colorado Buffaloes fits certainly were Heisman-worthy like her man.

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter with his mother Ferrante Harris and his then fiancee Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The couple would get married in May of 2025 in a wedding where Travis surprised Leanna with the ultimate gift surprise with a pricey car in a custom Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

They then shocked everyone before the No. 2 overall pick Travis’ first NFL season when they announced the birth of a son who looks like Travis. They not only kept that a secret, but the entire pregnancy as Leanna didn’t show much as seen later when she posted a photo of her tiny baby bump photo.

Hunter’s first NFL season ended with knee injury after he played just seven games. He was home with Leanna and their son where she made fun of him saying she had two babies at home.

Leanna shows off unreal Mother’s Day gift

For Leanna’s first Mother’s Day — like on their wedding day — Hunter again gifted her an insanely expensive car: This time it was another Mercedes-Benz G 63 heavily modified by Brabus in Barbie pink. Leanna posted posing in matching pink pants and wrote on Instagram, “For mommy, from daddy 🌸💕💘.”

That car can be anywhere from $400k to $1 million depending on the modifications. It looks like Travis went all out with that one.

Travis is on a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.

Leanna’s other posts on Mother’s Day are too adorable

Leanna would also post adorable photos of their son on herIG Stories as well, including this message to her son: “And to my perfect angel boy, I love being your mommy 🦋🩵🌧️ You have made this transition so easy,” and the baby saying “Mama” in a video where she was overcome with joy and posted, “On Mother’s Day are we kidding?!?! 🥲🥲🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺.”

Happy Mother’s Day to Leanna Hunter and all the moms out there.