Travis Hunter Gifts Wife Leanna Insanely Expensive Barbie Pink Car for Mother's Day
Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter made his wife Leanna’s first Mother’s Day an extra special one with an insanely pricey gift.
Travis and Leanna have been together since he was a high school star in Georgia, and then throughout college where her custom Colorado Buffaloes fits certainly were Heisman-worthy like her man.
The couple would get married in May of 2025 in a wedding where Travis surprised Leanna with the ultimate gift surprise with a pricey car in a custom Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
They then shocked everyone before the No. 2 overall pick Travis’ first NFL season when they announced the birth of a son who looks like Travis. They not only kept that a secret, but the entire pregnancy as Leanna didn’t show much as seen later when she posted a photo of her tiny baby bump photo.
Hunter’s first NFL season ended with knee injury after he played just seven games. He was home with Leanna and their son where she made fun of him saying she had two babies at home.
Leanna shows off unreal Mother’s Day gift
For Leanna’s first Mother’s Day — like on their wedding day — Hunter again gifted her an insanely expensive car: This time it was another Mercedes-Benz G 63 heavily modified by Brabus in Barbie pink. Leanna posted posing in matching pink pants and wrote on Instagram, “For mommy, from daddy 🌸💕💘.”
That car can be anywhere from $400k to $1 million depending on the modifications. It looks like Travis went all out with that one.
Travis is on a four-year, $46.65 million fully guaranteed rookie contract.
Leanna’s other posts on Mother’s Day are too adorable
Leanna would also post adorable photos of their son on herIG Stories as well, including this message to her son: “And to my perfect angel boy, I love being your mommy 🦋🩵🌧️ You have made this transition so easy,” and the baby saying “Mama” in a video where she was overcome with joy and posted, “On Mother’s Day are we kidding?!?! 🥲🥲🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺.”
Happy Mother’s Day to Leanna Hunter and all the moms out there.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.