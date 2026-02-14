Jaguars Star Travis Hunter Flexes Massive Wife Leanna Tattoo, Lots More Ink

Travis Hunter is in his first NFL offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars and enjoying some time in a tropical location with his wife Leanna and their baby son. While on the beach, he flexed a bunch of ink including his wife’s face on his chest.

The 22-year-old receiver and cornerback Hunter won the Heisman trophy for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024 and is beloved by fans there. He’s now on Jacksonville after he was the No. 2 overall pick and he had his best game with over 100 yards and his first touchdown before he went down with a non-contact LCL tear in his knee during practice at the end of October.

It was a big 2025 for Hunter off the football field as he got married to longtime girlfriend Leanna in May where she crushed her wedding dress, and then announced she gave birth to a son right before the season started as seen above.

Leanna has shown off some sweet moments recently with Travis bonding with his son.

Now, all three are on vacation on a beautiful beach destination.

Leanna would drop some more photos like this stunning beach fit:

Travis got a bunch of tattoos all over his body

Within her pics, she showed off a heavily-inked up Hunter with her face on his chest along with their baby, as well as some more football-related tattoos on his leg.

Here was Hunter from a few years back with Leanna without all that ink:

And recently without the ink on his chest with his son:

Hunter is clearly enjoying life with his family and representing them wherever he goes.

