Joe Burrow hilariously disrespected in Vogue Tom Brady caption
Joe Burrow has a long way to go to be in the same league as Tom Brady. Apparently that comes to swanky A-list parties as well.
Michael Rubin threw his mega-star Hamptons white party, and Vogue was there with exclusive inside access.
In the third photo of the hoity toity fashion magazine’s slideshow, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is chatting to the seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady (and what looks like Fanatics founder and CEO Michael Rubin).
And the caption simply says: Tom Brady.
Ouch! Does Vogue not recognize the burgeoning fashion star who recently walked the runway with former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson at Vogue World 2024 in Paris?
Obviously we’re mostly joking and it’s probably a simple oversight, since later on in the same slideshow Burrow is correctly identified with fellow LSU Tiger alums: social media star (and gymnast) Livvy Dunne and current Bengals teammate, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Tom Brady seems to be besties with Rubin, as he’s always highlighted in the first photo in the Fanatics founder’s personal Instagram post. Plus he’s Tom Brady. And the NFL QB GOAT and now No. 1 analyst for FOX Sports was a good buddy by participating in the beach volleyball shenanigans.
Both Burrow and Brady were at the exclusive fiesta last year, and they were joined by so many stars this year, we can barely keep up. Some of the guests that were Vogue noteworthy included guests Megan Thee Stallion, J. Balvin, A$AP Ferg, Travis Scott, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, and Quavo.
Some other athlete stars that posted on social media were Klay Thompson and Donovan Mitchell, with Spida meeting the OG Spiderman Tobey Maguire.
There are probably some names omitted in this post that show our disrespect.
So don’t worry Joe. One day you too could be in a photo where another star NFL QB isn’t recognized.
