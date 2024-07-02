Donovan Mitchell Agrees to Three-Year Max Contract Extension with Cavaliers, per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers and star guard Donovan Mitchell have agreed to a three-year, $150.3 maximum contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The $150.3 million is the most that Mitchell could have made on a three-year extension. More importantly, it sets the five-time All-Star up for the 10-year service criteria needed to sign a five-year, $380+ million extension in 2027 under the new CBA.
For context, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum signed a five-year, $314 million extension on Monday, which is the largest deal in NBA history. A $380 million extension for Mitchell in three years would shatter that number.
For Mitchell, it's certainly deserved. Since arriving in Cleveland prior to the 2022 season, he's taken on a starring role alongside Darius Garland in the Cavaliers' backcourt. He averaged 26.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds on 46.2% shooting overall and 36.8% shooting from three last season, as he led the franchise to the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Mitchell confirmed the news of his massive extension with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning.
Mitchell, who will be 28 at the start of next season, will still have an opportunity to cash in on another gigantic contract in his prime a few seasons from now. In the meantime, he will be able to feel out the process with the Cavaliers to see if the franchise will be able to build an NBA title contender with himself as a centerpiece.