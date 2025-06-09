Browns $230M QB Deshaun Watson's fiancée has extravagant bachelorette party weekend
It's safe to say Jilly Anais is a much bigger fan of Deshaun Watson than Cleveland Browns fans.
The Browns $230 million quarterback-turned-bust, all of which is fully guaranteed, continues to have his model and social media influencer fiancée flaunt a lifestyle that can be afforded to a couple that has that kind of money.
The latest example was shared throughout the weekend on Anais' Instagram Stories and in an IG Reel, as the aspiring Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who recently walked the runway show in Miami for the prestigious brand, showed off an extravagant bachelorette party and bridal shower weekend.
Anais posted a ton of photos, highlighting parties that had to cost a fortune, especially given all of the guests and party favors. Our favorite had to be the fake giant diamond rings that were the guest nameplates at one of the soirees.
Not to be outdone, as usual, Anais loves flexing the real version of her huge iced-out engagement ring.
Words can't do the gaudiness justice, so here are lots of photos from the fun-filled weekend.
Watson, who has aspirations of returning this season from an Achilles injury, commented on the bridal shower post, "Gorgeous!! 💛🤞🏾."
The disgraced former Houston Texans and Clemson star, which Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted was "a big swing and miss," did his own showing off in ridiculously expensive sports cars for a "Sunday Funday" at the luxury Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Ironically, it's where the annual NFL owners meeting is every year.
It's unclear if this was also his bachelor party weekend, although it's smart that he would keep it low key if it was given prior accusations.
Sorry Browns fans. Watson and his fiancée don't mind living up their lifestyles of the rich and famous.
Worse, they love bragging about it on social media.
