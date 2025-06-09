The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Browns $230M QB Deshaun Watson's fiancée has extravagant bachelorette party weekend

Model and social media influencer Jilly Anais flaunted an over-the-top bride-to-be party weekend.

Matthew Graham

Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson attend the the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on June 1, 2024.
Jilly Anais and Deshaun Watson attend the the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show on June 1, 2024. / Robert Bell INSTARimages
It's safe to say Jilly Anais is a much bigger fan of Deshaun Watson than Cleveland Browns fans.

The Browns $230 million quarterback-turned-bust, all of which is fully guaranteed, continues to have his model and social media influencer fiancée flaunt a lifestyle that can be afforded to a couple that has that kind of money.

Jilly Anais, Deshaun Watson, NFL WAGs, Cleveland Browns
Jilly Anais/Instagram

The latest example was shared throughout the weekend on Anais' Instagram Stories and in an IG Reel, as the aspiring Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, who recently walked the runway show in Miami for the prestigious brand, showed off an extravagant bachelorette party and bridal shower weekend.

Anais posted a ton of photos, highlighting parties that had to cost a fortune, especially given all of the guests and party favors. Our favorite had to be the fake giant diamond rings that were the guest nameplates at one of the soirees.

Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais/Instagram

Not to be outdone, as usual, Anais loves flexing the real version of her huge iced-out engagement ring.

Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais/Instagram

Words can't do the gaudiness justice, so here are lots of photos from the fun-filled weekend.

Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais/Instagram
Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais/Instagram
Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais/Instagram
Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais/Instagram
Jilly Anais
Jilly Anais/Instagram

Watson, who has aspirations of returning this season from an Achilles injury, commented on the bridal shower post, "Gorgeous!! 💛🤞🏾."

The disgraced former Houston Texans and Clemson star, which Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted was "a big swing and miss," did his own showing off in ridiculously expensive sports cars for a "Sunday Funday" at the luxury Breakers hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Ironically, it's where the annual NFL owners meeting is every year.

Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson/Instagram

It's unclear if this was also his bachelor party weekend, although it's smart that he would keep it low key if it was given prior accusations.

Sorry Browns fans. Watson and his fiancée don't mind living up their lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Worse, they love bragging about it on social media.

Jilly Anais, Deshaun Watson, NFL WAGs, Cleveland Browns
Jilly Anais/Instagram

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

