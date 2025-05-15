Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun Watson flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement photos
In all the hoopla around new Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, along with beloved veteran Joe Flacco returning to the club, is the forgotten $230 million man Deshaun Watson.
Watson might be polarizing on the field, most likely out for the entire 2025 season with recovering from an Achilles injury, but the 29 year old is certainly still enjoying his life off of it, sharing engagement photos on Instagram with his model, singer, and influencer fiancée Jilly Anais.
In a white wedding dress, Anais, 29, steals the show holding a bouquet over her head, and the giant engagement rock that was almost certainly bought with some of that $230 million as Watson looks dapper in a white pinstripe suit and fashionable sunglasses.
To really rub it in, they're posing in a yellow Ferrari. It's unclear if the couple owns the luxury sports ride or if it's just part of the photoshoot.
Watson continually posts his comeback journey on his social media handle, and he still thinks he can turn around his disastrous tenure with the Browns, posting another one a couple of days ago with the caption, "Respect Your Journey! 4OVE." Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam has called it a "big swing and miss."
Anais replied, "The work comes first! 💛🤞🏽"
Browns fans are probably rolling their eyes at all of it. But he got paid with a fully guaranteed contract, and the couple is certainly showing the world that they'll flex that wealth.
