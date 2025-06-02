The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Deshaun Watson goes gaga for fiancée Jilly Anais' cowboy swimsuit look

The Cleveland Browns' $230 million mistake is getting outshined by his model and social media influencer girlfriend yet again in her latest fit.

Matthew Graham

Jilly Anais is doing her best to make Cleveland Browns fans forget about her fiancé Deshaun Watson.

The model and social media influencer is aspiring to be a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and was invited to be a part of their Miami swimsuit runway event alongside this year's cover girls Livvy Dunne, Jordan Chiles, and many other big names from the SI Swimsuit world.

One of the themes of the night were cowboy fits, and Anais certainly dazzled in a navy-blue, strapless bikini accompanied by a leopard-print cowboy hat and a sleeves-only jean jacket.

Watson, the disastrous $230-million man still looking to make a comeback from an Achilles injury with aspirations of playing this upcoming season, has spent most of his time on social media documenting his workout efforts and flaunting engagement photos for his upcoming wedding with Anais. Anais, for her part, loves flexing the giant rock.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥TOO ELITE!!," Watson wrote on Anais Instagram post showing off the yee-haw look.

"Sweet like honey 😉 @si_swimsuit," wrote Anais for the caption.

The former beauty pageant queen and Miss Teen Houston is a finalist to be in next year's prestigious SI Swimsuit magazine, and amazing looks like this certainly help the cause.

Maybe keep the Watson relationship on the down low - at least to Browns fans.

