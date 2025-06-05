LeBron James cosigns destroying Knicks players partying before Tom Thibodeau firing
Brian Windhorst, you get a reprieve!
Now that Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend LeBron James has turns 40 years old, the league's all-time leading scorer gives zero effs. Like zero.
Whether it's picking on an ESPN NBA insider again, or of course, the World Wide Leader in Sports' $100-million man Stephen A. Smith, or now, Stephen A.'s favorite squad, the New York Knicks, King James is ready to pounce.
Good buddy and former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Kevin Love loves to make jokes, and after the hard-partying Knicks went viral after their Eastern Conference Finals elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, and just before Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau got surprisingly fired, the former 2016 NBA champion had an Instagram post with a mocking video and the caption, "Knicks players within 72 hours of losing in the Conference Finals and their head coach getting fired…fuck it WIN OR LOSE WE STILL BOOSE!!!"
The four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP was right there dying laughing in the comments at the crushing diss.
Knicks glue-extraordinaire Josh Hart didn't seem to happy with the trolling, replying back, "Someone needs to take your phone."
Here's the original video from which everything went viral.
Either you're probably thinking, LeBron especially, has a lot of nerve, or the Knicks players deserve to get trounced.
Welcome to the new NBA world. Oh yeah, the NBA Finals start tonight!
