Lakers star LeBron James' dance moves scrutinized a month after severe knee injury
The great injury debate over LeBron James continues.
Less than a month after getting mocked for missing the Met Gala with his wife Savannah because of the Los Angeles Lakers icon's knee injury, revealing he had a Grade 2 MCL sprain after their unexpected early exit in the NBA playoffs, another controversy has erupted with a dance video that dropped over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
And yes, we have a hint of sarcasm when we say controversy.
RELATED: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while Lakers star recovers from injury
LeBron has been celebrating his younger son Bryce's prom and graduation from Sierra Canyon, so this video could possibly be one of those parties for their middle child's big day before playing at Arizona.
RELATED: Stephen Curry ridiculed being Benson Boone fan-boy at concert singing along
"Shameless fraud" is way too harsh of course, but that's the modern day world of NBA Twitter debates. If it's not Steph Curry vs. LeBron, it's LeBron vs. Michael Jordan.
Every corner is entrenched with their opinion in these barstool debates, and the NBA's all-time leading scorer and four-time NBA champion sometimes does himself no favors by trying to control the narrative.
But in this case, the dad-life dancing is amazingly overblown. The recovery time for a Grade 2 MCL sprain is usually two to four weeks. So even in a severe case, the four-time NBA MVP could be crushing the dancefloor given his last game for the Lakers was in their season-ending loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 30.
The bigger concern is moving forward for the 40 year old legend, who defied Father Time by making the All-NBA Second Team this season, but is trying to figure out how he and Luka Doncic can compete in a loaded Western Conference, with the much younger and stacked Oklahoma City Thunder on the verge of the NBA Finals.
That is much more worrisome for LeBron than dancing-while-injured controversies.
