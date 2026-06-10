Several NFL Stars to Serve As Waiters for Good Cause at Unique Event

For one night, several NFL stars will be trading in their jerseys for aprons and serving guests as waiters for a good cause.

The Fair Catch Foundation, in partnership with The Guest House and inKind, will host the 3rd Annual Celebrity Waiter Night on Saturday, June 27, at The Guest House Scottsdale with some of the biggest names in the game attending.

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers serves guests at the 2024 Celebrity Waiter Night at The Guest House Austin. | Courtesy of The Guest House

Fans will have the unique opportunity to dine alongside Pro Bowlers who will serve them to support the Fair Catch Foundation and its charitable partners. The Fair Catch Foundation works to serve the interests of underserved populations in communities across the country, helping to provide the foundation for long-term opportunity and a more level playing field for future generations.

"Celebrity Waiter Night was born from the idea that athletes can use their platform to raise both money and awareness for communities and organizations that need it most,” said David Mulugheta, founder of The Fair Catch Foundation. “By bringing fans, athletes, and partners together for one unforgettable evening, we are able to give charities we partner with the resources to make real change in the communities that need it most. It’s incredible to see how much this event has grown and the impact it continues to make year after year."

C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans serves drinks to guests at the 2024 Celebrity Waiter Night at The Guest House Austin. | Courtesy of The Guest House

This is the third city with the inaugural event taking place at Guest House Austin, and last year at Guest House Las Vegas.

Who will be there this year in Arizona? Well, it's quite the list:

Jalen Ramsey now of the Pittsburgh Steelers works the bar at the Guest House Austin for the 2024 Celebrity Waiter Night charity event. | Courtesy of The Guest House

The press release also says other special guests and athletes will be added to the event.

"We are thrilled to be hosting Celebrity Waiter Night at The Guest House Scottsdale and to welcome so many incredible athletes, supporters and community members for such a meaningful evening,” said Raj Kumar, founder of The Guest House. “One of the things we love most about hospitality is bringing people together, and this event does exactly that. Having world-class athletes' step into the role of waiter for a night while raising money for important causes creates an unforgettable experience for our guests and a meaningful impact for the communities we serve."

This is a tremendous way for these players to come together for a great cause before training camps and the 2026-2027 NFL season kicks off.

Guests may purchase tables ranging from two to ten seats, with proceeds benefiting charitable initiatives through the event partnership. Table inquiries can be directed to faircatchfoundation@gmail.com.