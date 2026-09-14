Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes — All About Their Romance

Patrick Mahomes is back with the Kansas City Chiefs for the team's season opener against the Denver Broncos, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, is by his side.

Brittany has been a staple at Patrick's games over the course of their marriage, and now, their three children also regularly attend.

Mahomes has been off the field since last December, when he suffered ACL and LCL tears during a game. That makes this football reunion even sweeter. Mahomes being back on the field means so much more this season than it has in a long time because he's cleared to play and ready to take on the world, or at least the Broncos.

So, what's the story of Patrick and Brittany's romance?

How Did Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Meet?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses his wife Brittany prior to a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes and Brittany's love story goes all the way back to high school. The two met while attending Whitehouse High School in East Texas and began dating as teenagers.

They stayed together after graduation, even while attending different colleges, with Brittany at the University of Texas at Tyler and Mahomes at Texas Tech University.

Mahomes and Brittany took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged on Sept. 1, 2020. Nearly two years later, they officially became husband and wife on March 12, 2022, with a beautiful wedding at the Olowalu Plantation House in Maui, Hawaii.

Inside Patrick and Brittany's Wedding

Wedding planner Mindy Weiss helped bring the celebration together, with a few friendly faces playing special roles. Their daughter, Sterling, served as the flower girl, while Patrick's brother Jackson Mahomes was his best man.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was also part of the wedding party as a groomsman. When Kelce got married to Taylor Swift, both Mahomes and Brittany were there, although Kelce and Swift opted out of having a regular wedding party.

Meet Their Adorable Children

Now, the couple has three children: daughter Sterling, born in February 2021, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, born in November 2022, and daughter Golden Raye, who was born in January 2025.

Brittany and the kids take center stage at games often, and Brittany is a social media star and constantly posting with her husband online, so this family is used to being in the spotlight.

In addition, the couple are co-owners of the Kansas City Current, a professional women's soccer team in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). It's sweet how they do business together on and off the field.