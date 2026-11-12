Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany's Baby News Has the NFL World Talking

The Mahomes family has another little one on the way. Brittany and Patrick announced on Tuesday that they're expecting their fourth child, sharing the news with a sweet family photo on Instagram.

The post shows their three children gathered around Brittany's baby bump, giving fans a look of the family's latest milestone. Brittany shared the announcement along with her husband, and the news quickly brought in lots of congratulations.



Now, people who know and love Patrick and Brittany are responding to the good news. The couple is getting lots of congratulations from all over the industry, and it's heartwarming to see.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Get Response to Exciting Family News

Brittany kept her announcement simple, writing, "Another blessing from God," before adding "& then there were 6." The post also included teary-eyed and praying hands emojis. It came not long after the family celebrated Halloween together, too.

Those in the NFL and entertainment world were quick to comment. Among them was Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's wife, Christen Goff, posting, "Congratulations," as well as the NFL organization posting red heart emojis.

The Chiefs' organization also posted a big "Congratulations," as well as Gracie Hunt and Patrick's mother, Randi Mahomes.

The KC Current also got in on the fun, posting, "Oh my goodness congratulations y'all" with celebratory emojis.

The post received thousands of comments, we're talking nearly 6,000 by noon the next day. There's obviously no shortage of love for this couple.

What Will Patrick and Brittany Name Their New Child?

Patrick and Brittany are already raising three children together. Sterling Skye was born in February 2021. Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III came in November 2022. Their youngest daughter, Golden Raye, arrived in January 2025.

The family also has a rather distinctive naming tradition. Sterling, Bronze, and Golden all reference precious metals, while their dogs, Silver and Steel, keep the theme going.

Naturally, there's now another question fans might be wondering about: Will baby number four get a name that fits the family's metallic tradition?

"Omg if it’s a boy COPPER, and a girl SILVER. I’m betting on it early," one fan said on Instagram.

"Platinum, nickel, stainless?" another asked.

"I'm calling it now, Titanium, titan for short if it's a boy!" another said.

Someone else had a different idea. "My boy relax, but if it's a boy, time for Pat Mahomes III," a fan said.

For now, Patrick and Brittany have lots to enjoy as they prepare to welcome their newest addition. Congratulations to the growing Mahomes family.