Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Gives Chiefs Fans a Peek at Their Halloween Celebration

The Mahomes family is getting into the Halloween spirit, and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes is making sure to capture some of the fun along the way.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kisses his wife Brittany Mahomes. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes' Family at The Pumpkin Patch

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, she gave fans a look at the family's latest fall outing, sharing several photos of her husband, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and their three children spending time together at a festive pumpkin patch.

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes’ Kids Pose with Pumpkins in Cute Snap During Family Halloween Outing https://t.co/Lswo4Rfd2o — People (@people) October 29, 2026

Brittany shared the images to her Instagram stories.

Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet look inside her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ fall family outing with their kids Sterling, 5, Bronze, 3, and Golden, 21, to a pumpkin patch. https://t.co/ywdgUtpzEk pic.twitter.com/SLjZxAnvQ6 — E! News (@enews) October 29, 2026

The couple's daughters, Sterling, 5, and Golden, 21 months, joined their 3-year-old son, Bronze, for the seasonal adventure. With pumpkins, haystacks and lots of colorful decorations around them, the family made the most of another fall day together. It's another part of this NFL couple's love story.

One photo showed the children sitting side by side on a stack of hay surrounded by pumpkins. The snapshot was a little blurry, but Brittany obviously wasn't too worried about getting the perfect picture. In fact, she seemed to get a kick out of it.

"Out with the clear pictures," she joked over the image, including a laughing emoji.

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Shares Happy Moments With the Family

The other photos offered a few more looks at the family enjoying the outing. Sterling looked happy as she rode a bright flamingo on a carousel, while Patrick posed between Bronze and Golden as the younger children enjoyed rides of their own. Another image showed Sterling climbing onto a set of bear statues.

The snapshots gave Chiefs fans a sweet look at the family's time together, with the kids taking center stage as they enjoyed the seasonal attractions. What's not to like about these kinds of moments? Brittany has shared lots of these little family moments over the years, and this latest outing was another chance to show the Mahomes crew making the most of autumn.

Brittany has also been sharing other fall images, shares photos of the family at Johnson Farms Plants and Pumpkins on Oct. 3 in an Instagram post, stating, "It's fall y'all."

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Didn't Have His Mind on Halloween Earlier in the Month

While Brittany has been busy sharing the family's fall activities, Patrick recently admitted that Halloween nearly slipped his mind amid the demands of the NFL season.

Talking to reporters on Oct. 14, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he hadn't given much thought to costumes until Brittany brought up the subject.

"Once you get in season, you're focused on that week. You focus on that week, then you try to win that week and then you move on to the next week," Patrick said. "It surprised me. I forgot about Halloween."

He recalled Brittany asking him to help figure out what the family would wear, saying, "Brittany asked me, 'What are we going to be for Halloween?' I'm like, 'I didn't even think about that,'" he said. But it appears they got everything under control just in time with the pumpkin outing.