Patrick Mahomes Reveals If He Wants a Boy or Girl for Baby No. 4

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have another exciting family milestone on the way. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife announced that they're adding to their family with another baby on the way.

Now, the Chiefs quarterback is already thinking about what life might look like with their growing family. He already has three little ones keeping him busy, but now, there's more excitement ahead.

Patrick opened up about the pregnancy during a press conference shortly after sharing the news, where he also shared a little wish he has for baby No. 4.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Hopes for a Baby Boy to 'Even Up the Score'

Patrick, spoke about the pregnancy during a Chiefs press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, one day after he and Brittany announced they were expecting their fourth child.

"Obviously, it's a blessing to have another baby on the way. I'm excited for it," the quarterback said.

When asked about his hopes for the baby's sex, Patrick had a playful answer. He joked that he would love to have another little boy in the family.

"I'm hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score," he said, referring to his 3-year-old son. "I'm just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day."

Patrick and Brittany are already parents to three children, daughter Sterling Skye, 5, son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, 3, and daughter Golden Raye, 19 months. Another boy would give Bronze a little brother and bring the family a more even split between boys and girls.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Reflect on Baby No. 4 News and the Timing

The couple announced their pregnancy on Tuesday, Nov. 10, with a sweet joint Instagram post featuring their family.

"Another blessing from God, and then there were 6," they captioned the announcement with loving emojis.

The photos showed the family enjoying time together on a beach, with one especially adorable moment featuring everyone placing their hands on Brittany's growing belly.

There could be another reason for Patrick to feel especially excited about the timing, too. When a reporter pointed out that Brittany's previous pregnancy announcements coincided with Chiefs Super Bowl victories, the quarterback admitted he would love to see that tradition continue.

"I'm hoping. I don't know if Brittany is," Patrick said, laughing. "But I'm hoping if we can keep that going and get another Super Bowl win with a baby on the way. That'd be awesome for sure."