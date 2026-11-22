Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany had a special Saturday, and it had nothing to do with football.

Less than 24 hours before Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were scheduled to take on the Arizona Cardinals, Brittany was celebrating a championship of her own after the Kansas City Current made franchise history. The win also came after Patrick and Brittany's baby announcement, revealing they're going to have a baby boy.

The Current defeated the Washington Spirit 2-1 on November 21 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., capturing their first National Women's Soccer League championship. For Brittany, a founding co-owner of the Kansas City club, it was a moment worth soaking in.

And there was a little more to the celebration than just lifting a trophy.

Brittany Mahomes Shares A Moment With Trinity Rodman

Brittany Mahomes celebrates KC’s first NWSL Championship with captain Lo’eau LaBonta 🩵 pic.twitter.com/rEZJg2w3Oa — espnW (@espnW) November 22, 2026

Brittany, who was dressed in a teal trench coat, joined the players onstage as they received their championship medals. Queen's "We Are the Champions" provided the soundtrack, which is about as appropriate as it gets after a championship win.

But one moment after the final whistle showed another side of the celebration. Cameras caught Brittany comforting Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman, who was sitting on the pitch following the loss.

Rodman had suffered a shoulder injury during the first half but returned to the game and eventually scored in stoppage time as Washington tried to mount a comeback.

The Spirit were looking to win the championship on their home field after reaching the title game for the third consecutive season.

It wasn't the ending they wanted, but Brittany took a moment to acknowledge Rodman's disappointment before joining her own team's celebrations. As a former professional soccer player, she knows the game isn't always kind.

Kansas City Current Complete Their Revenge Tour

Kansas City's victory also put an end to what the club had called its "revenge tour." The Current won the NWSL Shield last season after finishing with the league's best regular-season record, but came up short of the championship.

This time, they finished the job. Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo opened the scoring with an "olimpico," sending a corner kick directly into the net. Kansas City held on through Washington's late push to secure the 2-1 victory.

It was also a meaningful homecoming of sorts for Current midfielder Croix Bethune, who began her NWSL career with the Spirit before joining Kansas City.

Brittany helped bring the Current to Kansas City as a founding co-owner, while Patrick joined the ownership group in January 2023. Patrick has three Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs, and now Brittany has a championship celebration of her own.

Brittany attended the 2026 CMA Awards with close friend Taylor Swift just days before the championship. Along with this win and the baby news, it makes for a busy few weeks.