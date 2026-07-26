Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Posts Emotional Message Before Chiefs Return

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is gearing up. He's coming back from a torn ACL and LCL, and he's shooting to be back under center leading the Chiefs' by the first game of the season. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is feverently by his side.

Whenever a player suffers a major injury, like an ACL or LCL tear, it's scary and potentially career altering. Mahomes' road to recovery has been fairly smooth, according to updates from the quarterback and Chiefs.

The excitement and expectations for the 2026 season are returning as teams begin training camp.



Camp marks the beginning of a six plus month daily grind for the players. After missing the playoffs last year, expectations are high for the recovering Mahomes and for the Chiefs to return to the playoffs and regain their elite status in the "not-for-long" league.



But, camp also marks the beginning of long days and months for players, including extended time away from the family. That is lost on his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet & Supportive Social Post

On Saturday, Brittany took to her official Instagram Stories to share a photo of Mahomes saying goodbye to his family as he heads to training camp. It was a sweet, post but also a teary-eyed one, acknowledging that her husband's focus will now be occupied elsewhere.

"Training camp goodbyes are getting harder," she said with crying face emojis. She added that the family loves him and cheering Mahomes on to "go do your thing." In the sweet photo, Patrick Mahomes is seen holding and kissing their youngest daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes.

In another story post, she shared a video of Mahomes getting back on the field with the caption, "Seeing him back doing what he loves. So thankful."

It has to be hard to say goodbye to Patrick, knowing his attention will be firmly on the NFL for the next several months. But, Brittany is an athlete, too, and as a former soccer player, so she understands that in-season attention to detail and preparation comes with the territory.

The sun is shining in St. Joe. @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/OR9lYTl6JH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 25, 2026

Brittany Mahomes Talks About Being in the Public Eye

Brittany has spoken before, openly, about how Patrick has helped her block out the noise. Speaking on the Whoop podcast last year, Brittany said, "He's very good at blocking people out, so having him beside me has helped. The main thing he always told me is to stop caring what people think – especially the people that don’t even know you."

She added, "I think social media used to get to me a lot. Now, it's just like, honestly, I don't give a ... what people have to say about me anymore. I'm strong in who I am. I'm confident in who I am. I'm confident in mine and his relationship, and I'm confident in our lives. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?"