Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: Chiefs QB's Fantasy Stock On The Rise With Latest News

Patrick Mahomes' recovery has populated the majority of offseason chatter among Kansas City Chiefs airwaves. The three-time MVP went down with a torn ACL and LCL during the team’s 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15, with some believing he could open the 2026 NFL season on the PUP list.

Mahomes underwent surgery back in December and kicked off what’s been an impressive recovery process. He’s received numerous positive updates during the team’s offseason period and sustained that trend heading into training camp.

On Friday, the team’s opening day of camp, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Mahomes has been cleared to return to practice just seven months removed from surgery. The star quarterback is targeting a Week 1 return as Kansas City eyes a major bounce-back campaign with star tight end Travis Kelce heading toward retirement.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters that QB Patrick Mahomes, coming off a torn ACL, has been cleared to practice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2026

Mahomes struggled mightily in an overall vastly inconsistent offense in 2025, tying a career-worst QB11 finish in fantasy football since taking over as the starter in 2018. He completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns with 11 interceptions, adding a career-high 422 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

The latest update regarding his rehab process is sure to have a positive impact on his fantasy football projections as draft season rolls around. He’ll likely notice a significant jump in ADP over the next few weeks, though fantasy players should continue to monitor his progress in training camp. Let’s explore his outlook in Kansas City’s offense for the highly anticipated 2026 season:

Patrick Mahomes Poised For Bounce-Back With Chiefs’ Offseason Acquisitions Amid Rehab

Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during training camp at Missouri Western State University. | USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City’s front office made one of the offseason’s headlining moves early in free agency, bringing in Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III to bolster a run game that emerged inconsistent in 2025. The addition will force defenses to reinforce the box, freeing up Mahomes for greater looks in play-action.

The Chiefs also brought back former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy in the same role, leading top-five passing offenses with Mahomes leading the way in five consecutive seasons. Fantasy managers are expecting to see signature performances in 2025, as the Chiefs look to make another deep playoff run in 2026.

I’d expect Mahomes to post previous trends of efficiency in his career with Bieniemy commanding the offense, potentially setting up a fourth MVP campaign for the 30-year-old. He should finish well inside the top five among fantasy quarterback rankings at the end of the season, and will likely be one of the first off the board in drafts coming into the year.

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