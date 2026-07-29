Every Open Starting Job at 2026 Chiefs Training Camp

With everyone having reported to Kansas City Chiefs training camp, it's officially go time. Over the next month, practices and the 2026 preseason will help decide who to keep on the eventual 53-man roster.

Additionally, these reps should assist the coaching staff in sorting out its depth chart for Week 1 of the regular season. While many jobs seem firmly secured and can be written in Sharpie, others are better to be penciled in with an eraser nearby. The defensive side of the ball, in particular, experienced some roster turnover and will look different as a result.

At the start of camp, we've broken down a trio of first-string gigs into three buckets: likely up for grabs, maybe up for grabs and a long shot to be available. Each spot falls under the umbrella of Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Likely Up for Grabs: Third Linebacker

As far back as May, it was clear that Kansas City had a battle on its hands for the club's third linebacker role. Leo Chenal fulfilled starting SAM duties en route to a career campaign, which promptly saw him get rewarded by the Washington Commanders in free agency.

That uncertainty remains deep into the month of July, as there hasn't been much word on whether Jeffrey Bassa or Cooper McDonald will play a tertiary role to Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill. The former is a better lateral athlete with intriguing upside, but the latter has a higher perceived floor in run support — a top duty of the SAM.

Injuries, unfortunately, are one of the quickest ways to gain clarity on a tough personnel decision. If you're the Chiefs, hopefully that's avoided and it comes down to how these two players look on the field at Missouri Western State University and during the preseason. This feels like easily the most unpredictable outcome of the starting races.

Maybe Up for Grabs: Cornerback

One of the three starting cornerback openings is filled. First-round rookie Mansoor Delane may be moving like he has to earn his reps, but he doesn't. It's the boundary player opposite him and the go-to nickel player that need to prove themselves.

There's ample reason to believe that second-year man Nohl Williams will hold off veteran Kristian Fulton and start with Delane as perimeter stoppers in the secondary. It's still worth noting, however, that Fulton had a strong close to the 2025-26 season and is one of the Chiefs' highest-paid players. If he usurped Williams, there wouldn't be strictly politics to blame.

The slot battle, as of the writing of this article, may not be as interesting. Kader Kohou has plenty of incentive to rebound following a 2024 ACL tear, although it remains to be seen whether L'Jarius Sneed's arrival back in town could push him. Rookie Jadon Canady projects as more of a special teamer than a defensive option at this juncture.

The next four weeks should see one player rise to the top for each role. If not, no one would envy the pickle Spagnuolo finds himself in.

Long Shot: Defensive End

One of the two starting defensive end roles for K.C. is unquestionably occupied by veteran George Karlaftis. Even if he doesn't showcase any growth entering his fifth season, he sets a reliable floor for the rest of the group. The massive, lingering question is if the Chiefs have enough talent elsewhere in the room to scrape by in pass-rushing situations.

Entering camp, it's sophomore Ashton Gillotte who holds the inside edge on securing the job. He's an adequate run defender and is on record saying he felt like he could play more reactive football as his debut campaign went on. With that said, don't completely write R Mason Thomas off.

The second-round pick comes off as extremely bright and was a very productive player with the Oklahoma Sooners in college. He doesn't believe this jump is too severe for him, and he also has perhaps the most exciting athletic profile of all Chiefs defensive ends. A quality preseason from him and some underwhelming play from Gillotte could force the hand of the coaching staff.

Needless to say, the upcoming evaluation period is paramount.

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