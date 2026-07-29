What We Learned From Day One of Chiefs Training Camp

At long last, Kansas City Chiefs training camp is a full-go.

Head coach Andy Reid's crew reported on Tuesday and kicked Wednesday off with a full-squad practice, seeing dozens of players get work in ahead of next month's preseason. While not everyone made a highlight-reel play on the Missouri Western State University practice field, a light day of practice still featured plenty of action.

With that in mind, let's dive into the top three takeaways from day one of Chiefs camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes Was Ready for Full-Squad Camp

Less than eight months removed from an ACL and LCL tear, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got cleared to practice. He's making the most of it, as he previously threw over the weekend during the rookie portion of training camp and, per Reid, got in a full day of participation in Wednesday's full-team opener.

In front of season ticket holders, the two-time NFL MVP dazzled as he normally does. While he still isn't moving with quite the same fluidity he did pre-injury, he didn't shy away from letting his personality shine on the field.

The Chiefs have been smart with handling Mahomes' workload thus far, so don't be surprised to see a brief stint of rest incorporated in the coming days. Reid camps are notably tough on players both physically and mentally, and that's without considering a serious knee ailment thrown in the mix.

But for yet another workout, Mahomes passed with flying colors.

Contextualizing the Final Tight End Roles

The Chiefs came into camp with, seemingly, a defined tight hierarchy at the top. Travis Kelce is back for year No. 14 and will command starter-level reps, and Noah Gray is also still in the fold after a disappointing 2025 campaign. 2024 fourth-round pick Jared Wiley is also hovering around despite not having produced much to this point.

Approximately a week ago, many wondered who would be the No. 4 man in Kansas City if an additional tight end was rostered. A new development has since added a new wrinkle.

With rookie undrafted free agent John Michael Gyllenborg sustaining a knee injury that led to him going on season-ending injured reserve, there's less pressure on someone like Jake Briningstool to stand out. On the other hand, both Wiley and Tre Watson made plays in the first practice of camp. Could there be a bit more intrigue to the tight end battle than originally thought?

That's worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

Jared Wiley .. nice throw from Mahomes and nice catch. Wiley looking good. pic.twitter.com/Dau6nc2YrA — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) July 29, 2026

An Early Look at the Chiefs' Secondary Shuffle

Not many — if any — teams experienced more change in the defensive backfield than K.C. this offseason. The club lost three starters overall and has replaced them with a mix of young, potentially ascending talents and veterans who have to prove themselves a bit. The upside with the group is still there, but a scary floor exists as well.

As covered here at Chiefs On SI, how quickly the new-look secondary jells together could have a massive effect on Kansas City's early-season outlook. On the initial day of full camp, chess piece Chris Roland-Wallace was spotted with the projected starters as the nickel corner. Second-time Chief L'Jarius Sneed was a boundary man before giving way to rookie Mansoor Delane for 7-on-7.

Not that there was a ton of doubt, but Chamarri Conner also started the day at safety and appears primed for a return to the position he should've been playing all along. There are tons of moving pieces here, so taking note of rotations could reveal a trend or thought process from the coaching staff.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.