There are not many college quarterbacks who can call Peyton and Eli Manning when they need advice about the NFL.

Arch Manning can. But with the league getting closer and speculation about his future only getting louder, his famous uncles aren't telling him which team would be the best fit or how to navigate the draft.

They are telling him to enjoy where he is.

Manning, 22, recently shared the advice he has received from Peyton and Eli as he enters another season as Texas' starting quarterback and continues to attract attention as a potential top prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“Yeah, a lot of advice,” Manning told PEOPLE. “They ultimately just told me to enjoy college right now, worry about that when the time comes, just take it day by day and try to be a good guy.”

For someone carrying one of football's most recognizable last names, it is an uncomplicated message. It may also be exactly what Arch needs to hear.

Peyton and Eli Manning Want Arch Manning Focused on College

Peyton and Eli have already lived through nearly every stage that could be waiting for their nephew.

Peyton was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft before winning two Super Bowls and eventually reaching the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Eli went No. 1 overall six years later and won two Super Bowls of his own during a 16-season NFL career.

Arch's path belongs to him, but the expectations surrounding it have been difficult to escape.

He became Texas' full-time starter in 2025 and led the Longhorns to a 10-3 season. By the end of the year, he had helped Texas win seven of its final eight games, including a Citrus Bowl victory over Michigan.

Rather than rush him toward whatever comes next, Peyton and Eli's advice keeps the focus on what he still has in front of him.

Manning sounded similarly uninterested in getting too far ahead of himself when asked about his future.

“Trying to make the most of it,” he said of his approach, adding, “Do whatever I can to help the team win and have a good time.”

That approach has carried into the beginning of his 2026 season.

Arch Manning Opens 2026 Season With Huge Performance

Manning and No. 5 Texas opened the season Saturday with a 59-7 win over Texas State in Austin. Manning threw for 305 yards and matched a career high with four touchdown passes as the Longhorns piled up 516 yards of offense.

The stakes rise considerably next weekend.

Texas hosts Ohio State on Sept. 12, giving Manning another major stage and the Longhorns an early opportunity to make a statement.

It is also another reminder of why Peyton and Eli's advice makes sense.

The NFL questions are not going anywhere. Neither is the attention that has followed Arch since well before he became Texas' starting quarterback. There will be plenty of time for draft decisions, evaluations and everything else that comes with being a Manning headed toward the pros.

For now, his uncles would rather he enjoy being a college quarterback while he still gets to be one.

And after opening the season with four touchdown passes, Arch seems to be doing just fine taking things one day at a time.

