Arch Manning Leads Texas Longhorns to Big Win Over Texas State in Season Opener

The Texas Longhorns are beginning the 2026 season on a high note with a dominant 59-7 win over Texas State in the season opener on Saturday.

The Longhorns started off hot in the first half and never looked back thanks to a big day from Hollywood Smothers and an efficient day for Manning, who finished 20 of 27 passing for 305 yards, four touchdowns and one interception while showing off a nice connection with both Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo.

Manning had a poor interception in the end zone at the end of the first half and the defense gave up a few big plays, but it was otherwise a perfect day from the Longhorns.

Texas Offense Had Big Day All Around in Season Opener

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coleman finished with three catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns but it was Wingo who had the best day overall with seven catches for 121 yards and a score. Most of Wingo's damage came in the first half.

Smothers and fellow transfer running back Raleek Brown both made their debuts. Smothers tallied 98 yards of total offense and a receiving score while Brown had two rushing touchdowns.

However, true freshman running back Derrek Cooper left in the first half with an injury and returned to the sidelines in a boot.

Rasheem Biles and Graceson Littleton both had takeaways, though the Texas defense gave up one too many big plays down the field in the first half.

Texas backup quarterback KJ Lacey also saw extended action after entering for Manning with around five minutes left in the third quarter.

Texas wasted no time coming out strong. Smothers juked out the Texas State defense on the opening play for the Longhorns offense and nearly scored on a 45-yard run.

Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown (0) reacts after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A few plays later, Manning found Coleman for a simple-looking fade toward the back left pylon for a 7-0 lead.

After a fourth-down stop thanks to a batted-down pass from defensive tackle Alex January, the Longhorns got the ball back and started to get some other names involved.

Raleek Brown took over for Smothers on the second possession, but it was a drive that belonged to Wingo. He extended for an impressive sideline catch on fourth down before receiving a touch "pass" from Manning for an eight-yard score.

Two drives, two touchdowns for Texas, and a 14-0 lead.

Already in a hole, Texas State didn't do itself in favors by missing a chip-shot 24-yard field goal after getting to the Texas four-yard line.

This led to yet another Texas touchdown drive that saw Raleek Brown go nearly untouched into the end zone on a 13-yard score off an outside pitch.

If the flood gates hadn't already opened, Texas cornerback Graceson Littleton made sure of that with a 59-yard scoop-and-score to make it a 28-0 lead.

The Bobcats got on the board late in the second half before Manning's interception in the end zone.

The third quarter was more of the same for the Texas offense, as Coleman, Smothers and Raleek Brown all found the end zone.

In the fourth quarter, the clock rolled away as the Longhorns played a ton of garbage time snaps, though this marked some key reps for many third- and fourth-stringers.

Texas will now turn its attention to the Ohio State Buckeyes, who will roll into Austin for a Top-5 matchup next week.

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