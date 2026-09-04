Where Arch Manning and 2027 NFL Draft QB Prospects Would Have Ranked Among the 2026 Class

The crop of quarterbacks in the 2026 NFL Draft were described as generally weak. We had just two first-round quarterbacks, and zero second rounders. By comparison, the 2027 NFL Draft is expected to produce a significantly better class of passers.

So where would the 2027 quarterback prospects had been drafted had they entered the 2026 NFL Draft? Would Arch Manning or Dante Moore have been drafted ahead of Fernando Mendoza or Ty Simpson? Would any other 2027 prospects make the first-round cut?

This exercise attempts to combine and rank the 2026 and 2027 quarterback prospects. We concluded that five total quarterbacks would have been selected throughout the first round. The order transpires as follows.

Where the QB Prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft Would Have Ranked Among the 2026 Class

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza was the best quarterback in college football last season. He won the Heisman Trophy and led his Indiana Hoosiers on a historical campaign, culminating with a National Championship. There's no legitimate reason to believe Mendoza wouldn't have gone No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, even if the 2027 quarterbacks joined the class.

Would the Las Vegas Raiders have drafted a different quarterback, solely based on traits and upside? Their entire contingent really fell in love with Mendoza throughout the predraft process. It was always going to be Mendoza for them.

2. Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning is our top-ranked quarterback prospect heading into the 2026 season. We view him as the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2027 NFL Draft. Manning initially struggled last year, but showcased significant growth down the stretch.

Manning didn't appear ready to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, making the wise decision to return to Austin. Manning's play matured and improved towards the conclusion. If the Longhorns standout continues developing like the end of his 2025 campaign indicated he was, he'll confirm his No. 1 overall status to scouts.

3. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

Had Oregon quarterback Dante Moore declared for the 2026 draft, the strong belief is that he would have gone No. 2 overall to the New York Jets. He was excellent last season, throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdown passes while completing 71.8% of his attempts. Entering a new college football campaign, it's a clear two-QB race between Manning and Moore.

Moore is a crisp pocket passer with sound mechanics. The former UCLA transfer is efficient with a strong release while generating desired velocity. Moore's best trait is arguably his passing touch, driving and layering throws as required.

4. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Where Ty Simpson was going to be drafted was a big mysterious question throughout the process. The Los Angeles Rams ended up pulling the stunner of the first round by taking him at No. 13 overall. Simpson never threatened Mendoza for QB1 status, and it's fair to assume both Manning and Moore would have been drafted ahead of him.

Simpson was excellent throughout the 2026 preseason. He performed above expectation, looking capable of being Matthew Stafford's eventual successor. Simpson still would have been a first-round quarterback if the 2027 class was mixed in.

5. CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

CJ Carr is currently our No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 class behind Manning and Moore. The Saline, Michigan native was very impressive as a first-year starter for Notre Dame in 2025, throwing for 2,741 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. If Carr was eligible for the 2026 draft, scouts would have viewed him as a promising, but raw prospect.

If Carr continues developing and growing this forthcoming season, it's reasonable to believe he'll be a top-five selection in the 2027 NFL Draft. Entering a new NFL campaign, a bunch of QB-needy teams are expected to finish at the bottom of the standings. Carr is an extremely promising prospect.