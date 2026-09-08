Sophie Cunningham Reveals What She's Been Doing During the WNBA's Break

The Indiana Fever and the rest of the WNBA are on break, and that means Sophie Cunningham has a little extra time on her hands.

The Fever guard isn't participating in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, so she has a few weeks off from game prep and being in the spotlight and can enjoy the last moments of summer before they disappear for good.

Cunningham has become one of the biggest names in the WNBA this year. She's something of a TikTok sensation with more than four million followers on the platform, and she also has more than four million on Instagram.

When it comes to her TikTok page, Cunningham really switches things up. She posts everything from fun dancing videos to behind-the-scenes moments with her teammates.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham looks to shoot the ball against the Connecticut Sun. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham Shares Her Country Life During WNBA Break

On Monday, Cunningham took to TikTok to share what she's been up to during her break. She's a country girl at heart, and in the video, she revealed that she was going on a trail ride from 7 a.m. to noon.

"I could do this every day," she posted in the video's caption.

The more than three-minute video shows Cunningham getting ready for the ride, getting dressed, doing her hair and makeup and getting ready to get outside. Then, it shows her greeting donkeys and horses.

It appears Cunningham is back with her family during the break, too, on their family farm in Rocheport, Missouri. Her dad is there, too.

The horse's name that she's riding is Danny, and "Good morning, Danny, let's have a great day," she says in the video.

The ride looks pristine, with Cunningham and Danny going through a trail, by a river and through the woods on a sunny day. It really does look like a country paradise.

Fans Love Sophie Cunningham's Country Adventure

Cunningham's many followers commented about the adventures, thanking Cunningham for taking them through her world.

"I love your beauty combined with so much good energy, blessings to your life," one said.

"Just a great Missouri family," another added.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham reacts while warming up prior to a game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Sophie you are a burst of sunshine and beautiful," one more added.

"Missouri is so beautiful I miss and love that sound the saddle leather makes," another follower said.

"I so love the fact you are so ordinary and real... admire you," one more added. "Stay beautiful, Sophie."

So, fans are loving this country side of Cunningham. Hopefully, she'll come back from break refreshed and ready to win more games for the Fever.