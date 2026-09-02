Sophie Cunningham Surpasses Caitlin Clark in Social Media Milestone

The Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark are synonymous at this point, and it's really impossible to think of the Fever without having this superstar player in the fold.

But there is another Fever player who's starting to really break out and become a superstar: Sophie Cunningham.

From viral videos, often on TikTok, to random Insta posts that get shared by thousands, Cunningham is coming into her own. She's taken center stage this season with the Fever, and now, she's passed a milestone on social media, even surpassing Clark.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham yells to Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sophie Cunningham Officially Passes Caitlin Clark in Instagram Followers

Cunningham has actually surpassed Clark in her number of Instagram followers.

As of Sept. 1, Cunningham has 4.1 million followers on the platform, while Clark has 4 million. When it comes to TikTok, Cunningham does a lot of posting on there, so it shouldn't be surprising that she has 4 million followers to Clark's 1.2 million.

These numbers just show how Cunningham's name and brand has grown. She's taking over the WNBA, and people can't get enough of her social media posts and gameday looks.

But don't be mistaken, because Clark is still a superstar too. Head to Clark's Instagram account, and you'll see that she gets tens of thousands of likes on many of her posts, as well as glowing comments about the Fever favorite.

WNBA's Growing Stars Are Changing the League and Empowering Women

Really, this isn't about Cunningham "beating" Clark in numbers. It's about the strength and growth of the WNBA. This league is growing and expanding. It's putting the spotlight on women in sports. It's attracting millions of viewers every week, and it's only getting bigger.

There was a time when the WNBA was just not a viral sensation, but seeing that two of its Fever stars have around 4 million Instagram followers and millions on TikTok shows that's no longer the case.

Oh, and it's worth mentioning that one WNBA star has both of these ladies beat when it comes to Instagram followers. That's Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream, who has 5.2 million on Instagram and an impressive 6.5 million on TikTok.

It's one of the reasons she was able to get her own Barbie doll this year, because when Angel promotes something, it usually sells and gets attention.

Cunningham and Clark both have a little catching up to do when it comes to Reese. But, looking at all three of these ladies and their social followings, it's inspiring to see that they are changing the WNBA in a good way.