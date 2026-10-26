Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods weren't about to settle for ordinary Halloween costumes.

The New York Knicks star and his wife stepped out in New York City dressed as the Night King and a White Walker-inspired character from "Game of Thrones," and the couple went all in on the transformation. From their icy blue makeup to their elaborate costumes, the two looked ready to march straight into Westeros.

And they didn't just pose for a few pictures. They brought the characters to life.

Photographs from their outing showed Towns towering over Woods in a dark, textured costume, his face covered in blue-gray makeup and prosthetics. He even carried a large, curved weapon to complete the look.

Woods was equally committed, wearing a dramatic, distressed ensemble with long, pale hair and intricate makeup that gave her an eerie, frozen appearance.

It was the kind of couples costume that demanded a second look.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Take Halloween to Another Level

The couple's costumes were photographed during a New York City outing, with Towns and Woods embracing the sinister look of the White Walkers, the supernatural army that terrorized the Seven Kingdoms throughout HBO's hit series.

Towns appeared to channel the Night King, the formidable leader of the White Walkers, while Woods coordinated with an icy, undead-inspired look of her own.

In one photograph, Woods extended her arm while Towns stood behind her holding his weapon. Another captured the pair walking together, giving a closer look at the elaborate details of their costumes.

The makeup was particularly impressive. Rather than relying on recognizable clothing alone, both appeared transformed by their prosthetics, pale coloring and carefully styled outfits.

For a couple already accustomed to cameras following their every move, this was one appearance where being almost unrecognizable was part of the fun.

Knicks Star and Wife Bring a Little Westeros to New York City

The timing made the outing especially fitting. With Halloween approaching, celebrities have begun unveiling their costumes, and Towns and Woods made an early case for one of the holiday's most memorable couples looks.

The pair's choice also offered something different from the usual matching celebrity costumes. Instead of going for a glamorous or lighthearted theme, they leaned into one of television's creepiest fictional worlds and committed to every detail.

It's also a fittingly dramatic look for a player who spends much of the year in the spotlight at Madison Square Garden. Towns is accustomed to drawing attention on the basketball court, but this time, the conversation had nothing to do with points, rebounds or the Knicks.

For one night, he and Woods traded the NBA spotlight for the world of "Game of Thrones."

And judging by the photographs, they understood the assignment.

