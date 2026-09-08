Photos: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s First Public Date Night Since Their Wedding

In the two months since their wedding, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift have had just one public outing — attending the wedding of former Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The couple have kept a pretty low profile since they said “I do” on July 3, aside from Kelce’s appearances at Chiefs training camp and the preseason and Swift’s appearance at the wedding of Olli Jacobs and Laura Sisk in England without the Pro Bowler.

However, the couple were spotted out on a date night over the weekend, marking their first public date since they tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City, home of the NBA champion New York Knicks.

Photos Emerge of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Enjoying Night Out in NYC

Per multiple reports, the newlyweds had dinner at the Ambassadors Clubhouse, an Indiana restaurant located in the NoMad district of NYC on Sunday night.

The outing comes on the heels of Chiefs training camp concluding and is just days before Kelce and the Chiefs open the 2026 NFL season against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 14.

Photos published by Page Six show Kelce was wearing a silky white pinstripe button-up shirt, brown pants black-and-white checkered vans shoes, and sunglasses.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce match in silky stripes for NYC date night https://t.co/o7Jp5iz9NH pic.twitter.com/rwtRrDaUTV — Page Six (@PageSix) September 7, 2026

Swift dazzled in her metallic brown Stella McCartney halter dress and bronze metallic shoes. She complimented the gown with a brown bucket Stella McCartney purse, an Elizabeth Taylor opal ring and bracelet set, which was a Christmas gift from the Chiefs All-Pro last December, and Mindi Mond citrine and diamond drop earrings, which reportedly cost $19,000 according to InStyle.

People.com reported that Kelce and Swift had dinner with two other men in the main dining area on the ground floor.

In their honeymoon era. ❤️ Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a romantic date night in New York City over the weekend, just two months after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden. https://t.co/R6BRkf0Mcx



🎥: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/VAWoE6t2CJ — Page Six (@PageSix) September 7, 2026

New York City Holds a Special Place in Kelce and Swift’s Hearts

The newlyweds have been photographed out several times over the course of their relationship, most of which have come in Manhattan.

The city is seemingly a special place for the couple, which is why they decided to get married at Madison Square Garden the day before the Fourth of July. Kelce even explained why he and his bride settled on MSG as the place for their big day.

"We wanted to do it somewhere where we could have a very intimate and genuine setting without a lot of distractions,” Kelce stated. “And we needed it to be a private feel. And MSG went above and beyond to give us that.”