Travis Kelce Made Major Multimillion-Dollar Purchase Before Marrying Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still newlyweds, even though it may seem like their early July wedding was forever ago.

The couple has largely stayed out of the spotlight during their first weeks and months as a married couple, but now that the Kansas City Chiefs' season is starting, chances are both of them will be in the media much more.

As it turns out, before Kelce and Swift said "I do," Kelce made a major life purchase. It wasn't wedding rings or anything wedding-related. It was something that both he and Swift will be able to enjoy, though, for years to come.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce during game three of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Kelce Bought $5.35 Million Ohio Mansion Before Getting Married

Kelce spent millions to purchase a large lakefront mansion in Ohio ahead of his wedding to Swift. The star tight end purchased the house for $5.35 million, according to a report and property records received by the Wall Street Journal.

The publication reported that Kelce closed on the 21,000-square-foot home in March, about four months before he and Swift got married at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) looks on after a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the report, the property has 2.5 acres and is in Bratenahl, which is close to where Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights. The previous owner was Gary Pellegrino, who purchased the residence for $1.95 million in 2023.

The outlet reported that the home had an "extensive renovation" and was then listed for $6.99 million in 2024. The most recent asking price was $5.99 million, and Kelce nabbed it for $5.35 million. That's really quite a profit for Pellegrino, seeing that he purchased it for just $1.95 million three years ago.

The Home Has 8 Bedrooms, 11 Bathrooms and Lots of Entertaining Space

This mansion is quite the property and sits on one of the Great Lakes and has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a home theater, a game room, a heated pool, a temperature-controlled wine cellar and tasting room, a poker area, a fitness center and a billiards room.

It sounds like an awesome place to have a party for Kelce, Swift and their friends.

The Wall Street Journal shared a statement released through their team. David Ayers and Nick Zawitz of The Agency Cleveland, who helped carry out the purchase, said, "We're thrilled for the new owners and so excited for Cleveland."

Swift and Kelce wed on July 3, 2026, after being engaged since last August, in a ceremony that famously happened at Madison Square Garden in New York City.