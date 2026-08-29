Taylor Swift Makes First Major Career Decision After Travis Kelce Wedding

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift are coming up on their two-month wedding anniversary, and both have been keeping pretty busy in the weeks since they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City back in early July.

The couple had been dating since 2023 after Kelce announced on his “New Heights” podcast that he was upset he didn’t get to speak with Swift after attending one of her concerts because he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

Not long after, the two reportedly went on their first date and made their first public appearance together during a Chiefs-Bears game back in September 2023. Fast forward three years, and the couple are now husband and wife.

Taylor Swift Takes Next Career Step While Kelce Locks in on NFL season

The Chiefs wrapped up their preseason with a 9-9 tie with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday.

That gives Kelce two weeks to spend with Swift before Kansas City’s season opener against the Denver Broncos on “Monday Night Football” on Sept. 14.

“He stayed in shape. He did a lot of dancing at his wedding.”



Andy Reid on Travis Kelce entering his 14th season in the NFL 😂



(via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/K4ycXvnsoV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 29, 2026

Once the season begins, Kelce will be locked in until January, leaving Swift with nearly five months to find ways to occupy her time in between Chiefs games.

According to a report from Page Six, she’s already working on what’s next as she’s been taking the next step with her music career.

“Taylor and Travis spent so much time together in the months leading up to the wedding, and they were pretty much inseparable,” a source told Page Six. “Now they’re settling into this new rhythm as a married couple and really enjoying what that feels like.

“... Taylor has been pouring herself into writing new music and is incredibly inspired creatively. Songwriting has been her main focus, and she’s really excited about what’s taking shape. Travis is completely dialed in on this NFL season right now. He’s focused on football, his team and having the best season he possibly can.”

Kelce’s NFL Career More Complicated Now That He’s Married

The next five, possibly six, months of Kelce’s life are spoken for with the Chiefs expected to make the playoffs and potentially vie for another Super Bowl championship.

Though he and Swift navigated the last three NFL seasons together, now that they’re married, things are a bit more strained than they were when they were just dating.

“Wedding was the best night of my life.” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/HmsIU9YJBr — 🏈👑❤️‍🔥 | fan acct. (@tayvishazetoo) August 12, 2026

“Travis hates being away from Taylor,” a source told Naughty But Nice’s Rob Shuster. “He knew exactly what returning to football meant, but being newly married has changed everything. Missing her hits differently now.”

Swift is expected to attend all the Chiefs’ home games — Week 1 vs. the Denver Broncos, Week 2 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, Week 6 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Week 9 vs. the New York Jets, Week 11 vs. the Arizona Cardinals, Week 15 vs. the New England Patriots, Week 16 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Week 18 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders — but it’s unlikely she’ll attend away games due to security concerns.