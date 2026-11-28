Pierre Gasly's Fashion Ambitions Take Interesting Turn Beyond Formula 1
While Pierre Gasly is well known on the Formula 1 circuit, the Alpine driver has developed another interest that is giving him opportunities outside of racing.
French Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is starting to gain more attention off track, becoming more involved in the fashion world of late.
His latest move is with French fashion brand Lacoste where Gasly has recently become a global ambassador and the face of the brand’s iconic polo shirt.
Fashion Gives Gasly an Outlet Away From Racing
Gasly enjoys experimenting with different fashion styles and is also keen to learn more about the fashion industry and explore opportunities beyond Formula 1.
He doesn't believe his personal style fits into one category, explaining that his clothing choices can change depending on the occasion, his surroundings and even his mood.
Pierre Gasly’s style can vary quite a lot depending on the occasion. He likes to experiment with different styles of clothes for different occasions.
For his free time, Gasly prefers a relaxed streetwear look, often wearing baggier clothing. When representing his team, Alpine, Gasly tries to look more professional.
The French driver also discussed how Formula 1 drivers have limited opportunities to express themselves through clothing while at the track because they are required to wear team uniforms. That leaves their choice of pants and shoes as two of the main ways to experiment with their personal style.
Gasly's Passion Is Sneakers, Jackets, and Travel Luggage
The French driver revealed some of his favorite fashion items, stating that he owns hundreds of pairs of sneakers and is a big fan of jackets, bags and travel luggage.
Gasly’s interest in luggage is particularly understandable as Formula 1 drivers are away from home for long periods of time traveling around the world. He explained that he often has to travel every two or three days, making luggage an essential part of his everyday life.
The partnership with the French brand is also allowing Gasly to delve into the fashion world, as he was officially announced as an ambassador for Lacoste in April, with the brand then launching a campaign with Alpine and Gasly in June.
Could Gasly Eventually Have His Own Fashion Brand?
Most interesting in the Forbes Brasil interview was the possibility of Gasly’s own fashion brand in the future.
The Alpine driver has already dipped his toe in the water with F1-themed merchandise and some artistic projects, but says it is still too early to start a fashion brand of his own.
Right now, he's happy to learn through the different processes and explore future collaborations with designers. Gasly also explained that his work with Lacoste has given him a broader view of the fashion industry and helped him discover more about the creative side of the business.
Gasly sees fashion as a way to escape from the pressure of Formula 1 racing and express his creativity in an environment that is very different from that of motorsport.
While he hasn’t laid out a plan for his fashion future, Gasly is keen to remain involved in the industry and sees himself working in fashion in some capacity down the road.
While Gasly is still looking to achieve on the track, his fashion presence is only growing, opening up new opportunities for the French driver in the future.
Mark Livingston is a South Carolina native and recent Penn State graduate with a degree in Digital Media and Journalism. He previously wrote for Greenville Sports Media, where he covered various sports and teams across the Carolinas. His experience includes game coverage, feature stories and interviews.Follow MarkSNMedia