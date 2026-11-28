While Pierre Gasly is well known on the Formula 1 circuit, the Alpine driver has developed another interest that is giving him opportunities outside of racing.

French Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly is starting to gain more attention off track, becoming more involved in the fashion world of late.

His latest move is with French fashion brand Lacoste where Gasly has recently become a global ambassador and the face of the brand’s iconic polo shirt.

Fashion Gives Gasly an Outlet Away From Racing

Gasly enjoys experimenting with different fashion styles and is also keen to learn more about the fashion industry and explore opportunities beyond Formula 1.

He doesn't believe his personal style fits into one category, explaining that his clothing choices can change depending on the occasion, his surroundings and even his mood.

Nov 20, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mercedes AMG driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli (12) talks with the crowd, along with Alpine driver Pierre Gasly (10) during a drivers appearance at the Heineken Stage before practice 3 at the Heineken Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pierre Gasly’s style can vary quite a lot depending on the occasion. He likes to experiment with different styles of clothes for different occasions.

For his free time, Gasly prefers a relaxed streetwear look, often wearing baggier clothing. When representing his team, Alpine, Gasly tries to look more professional.

Nov 20, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Alpine driver Pierre Gasly (10) arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The French driver also discussed how Formula 1 drivers have limited opportunities to express themselves through clothing while at the track because they are required to wear team uniforms. That leaves their choice of pants and shoes as two of the main ways to experiment with their personal style.

Gasly's Passion Is Sneakers, Jackets, and Travel Luggage

The French driver revealed some of his favorite fashion items, stating that he owns hundreds of pairs of sneakers and is a big fan of jackets, bags and travel luggage.

Gasly’s interest in luggage is particularly understandable as Formula 1 drivers are away from home for long periods of time traveling around the world. He explained that he often has to travel every two or three days, making luggage an essential part of his everyday life.

The partnership with the French brand is also allowing Gasly to delve into the fashion world, as he was officially announced as an ambassador for Lacoste in April, with the brand then launching a campaign with Alpine and Gasly in June.

Could Gasly Eventually Have His Own Fashion Brand?

May 22, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CANADA; Alpine driver Pierre Gasly (10) during practice session before the Lenovo Grand Prix Du Canada at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most interesting in the Forbes Brasil interview was the possibility of Gasly’s own fashion brand in the future.

The Alpine driver has already dipped his toe in the water with F1-themed merchandise and some artistic projects, but says it is still too early to start a fashion brand of his own.

Right now, he's happy to learn through the different processes and explore future collaborations with designers. Gasly also explained that his work with Lacoste has given him a broader view of the fashion industry and helped him discover more about the creative side of the business.

Gasly sees fashion as a way to escape from the pressure of Formula 1 racing and express his creativity in an environment that is very different from that of motorsport.

While he hasn’t laid out a plan for his fashion future, Gasly is keen to remain involved in the industry and sees himself working in fashion in some capacity down the road.

While Gasly is still looking to achieve on the track, his fashion presence is only growing, opening up new opportunities for the French driver in the future.