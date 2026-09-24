Raiders' Fernando Mendoza Announces New Business Venture Outside the NFL

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza isn't on the field much right now because veteran Kirk Cousins is starting for the Raiders and, so far, winning.

The team is 2-0 after Week 2, and that's a great feeling, especially since Las Vegas only won three games for their entire 2025-26 season.

What a difference a year makes. Regardless, Mendoza is on the sidelines, waiting for his turn to eventually take over as the lead signal-caller. While he waits, though, he's not wasting time.

On Wednesday, Fernando announced a new business venture, per Front Office Sports, and this one helps his generation.

Mendoza has kicked off a fiscal responsibility series named "Finance with Fernando," which he says is a "practical guide for Gen Z to make the most of their money." You have to appreciate the alliteration in that series name, right?

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza Launches 'Finance With Fernando'

"Finance with Fernando" is through U.S. Bank. It's part of a brand campaign he started back on Aug. 31, where he's dubbed the "Chief Financial Playmaker."

Fernando Mendoza is starting a series called "Finance with Fernando" to teach Gen Z about finances.



"My true passion is fiscal responsibility." pic.twitter.com/PfKo7VWZDL — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 23, 2026

According to a news release: "The campaign brings Mendoza's passion for football and finance together to help make money conversations more approachable for younger audiences, NFL fans and U.S. Bank clients."

The release adds it's part of the bank's "The Power of Us" platform and builds on its role as an Official Bank and Wealth Management Sponsor of the NFL.

"Acknowledging that Gen Z faces real financial stress, Mendoza as Chief Financial Playmaker helps to make banking feel like one less thing to worry about – one cozy conversation at a time," it says.

Fernando Mendoza Is Bringing Football and Finance Together

Mendoza is becoming one of the poster boys of his generation, really. He won the Heisman Trophy last year and helped the Indiana Hoosiers win their first-ever championship.

He also graduated from the university with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Cal's Haas School of Business. So, he actually knows business, as well as football.

"Fernando is a unique fit for this campaign because he has a genuine passion for personal finance and understands the financial questions many people face today," Scott Ford, president of wealth management at U.S. Bank, said of the quarterback in the statement.

Mendoza's contract isn't a small one. He's fully guaranteed $57.3 million on his deal. So, Mendoza should use the tips that he gives the rest of Gen Z to help manage his finances and make them go as far as possible.