Quarterback contracts have never been bigger.

As NFL teams continue to lock up their franchise signal-callers with long-term extensions, the market has climbed to unprecedented heights entering the 2026 season. Patrick Mahomes remains the league's standard-bearer, but Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and several other elite quarterbacks have pushed annual salaries well beyond the $50 million mark.

Using average annual value (AAV), the league's standard measure for comparing player contracts regardless of structure or signing bonuses, here's a look at the 10 biggest NFL contracts entering the 2026 season.

10. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Average annual value: $52.5 million

Herbert rounds out the top 10 with another blockbuster quarterback contract. The Chargers continue to build around one of the league's most gifted passers, making him one of only 10 players averaging more than $52 million annually.

T-8. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Average annual value: $53 million

One of the NFL's most remarkable success stories ended with one of its richest contracts. After going from the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft to franchise quarterback, Purdy secured a deal that firmly established him among the league's highest earners.

T-8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Average annual value: $53 million

Goff's resurgence in Detroit culminated in a massive extension that rewarded his role in the Lions' rise to NFC contender status. His contract places him just outside the league's top salary tier.

T-3. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Average annual value: $55 million

Even late in his career, Stafford remains one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks. The Rams continue to bet on the veteran's arm and experience as they pursue another Super Bowl run.

T-3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Average annual value: $55 million

Allen remains one of the league's premier dual-threat quarterbacks and continues to anchor Buffalo's Super Bowl aspirations. His contract reflects both elite production and long-term franchise value.

T-3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Average annual value: $55 million

Burrow reset the quarterback market when he signed his extension, and his annual salary remains among the NFL's highest entering 2026. Cincinnati has built its championship window around its franchise quarterback.

T-3. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Average annual value: $55 million

Jacksonville doubled down on Lawrence as the cornerstone of its future. His extension placed him among the NFL's financial elite and tied him with several fellow franchise quarterbacks.

T-3. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Average annual value: $55 million

After succeeding Aaron Rodgers, Love earned one of the richest contracts in league history. The Packers rewarded his emergence with a deal that immediately placed him among the NFL's highest-paid players.

2. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Average annual value: $60 million

Prescott became the NFL's first $60 million-per-year quarterback when he signed his latest extension with Dallas.

The deal underscored just how valuable proven starting quarterbacks have become, even as expectations around the Cowboys continue to grow with one of football's highest-paid players under center.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Average annual value: $63.09 million

The face of the NFL still sits atop the financial mountain.

Mahomes' restructured contract gives him the league's highest average annual value entering 2026. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has continued to justify every dollar, leading Kansas City through one of the NFL's most successful dynasties while remaining the benchmark every quarterback contract is measured against.

The NFL's Highest-Paid Players Are Almost Exclusively Quarterbacks

The list illustrates just how dramatically the quarterback market has separated itself from every other position.

All 10 of the league's biggest contracts by average annual value belong to quarterbacks, reflecting the premium teams place on securing long-term stability at football's most important position. As new extensions continue to push the market higher, the next franchise quarterback to sign could once again reset the financial ceiling.