Ravens QB Tyler Huntley and Girlfriend Shared Life-Changing News During the Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens are on the field again, trying to get to the playoffs. With franchise quarterback and star player Lamar Jackson out, backup Tyler Huntley is getting the start and working to lead this team to what will hopefully be a championship season.

Before the season even got started, Huntley shared that he and his lady, Camille Rogers, had some life-changing news. They already welcomed their first son, Tyler Isaiah Huntley Jr., in December 2023. But over the offseason, in June 2026, they announced the birth of twins, so now they have three children, which is quite a full household.

"Snoop and his girlfriend now have three children together and have been dating for many years. Congrats to the entire Huntley family," NFL insider Don Kleiman shared on X at the time.

Tyler Huntley and Camille Rogers Welcome Twin Daughters

Rogers took to social media to share the happy news in June. She shared an Instagram post with an adorable photo of the twins wrapped up in blankets.

"Two tiny hearts, one incredible blessing. From the moment we met you, our world became softer, sweeter, and filled with a love beyond words. Watching you rest side by side reminds us that some of life's greatest miracles come in pairs," they shared.

They added, "True & Tatum, you are our answered prayers, our greatest joy, and the most beautiful chapters of our story. May you always know how deeply you are loved, cherished, and celebrated."

Huntley Balances Football With Life as a Father of Three

With the Ravens fighting for a playoff spot, Huntley has lots on his plate both on and off the field. Stepping into the starting quarterback role comes with pressure, but at home, he's got an entirely different kind of responsibility waiting for him. Raising three young children is a big change for the longtime NFL backup, and welcoming twins has made this an especially memorable chapter for the family. While Huntley's social media presence tends to focus on football and training, his daughters' birth announcement offered a rare, personal look into the life he's building with Rogers.

"Double the giggles. Double the cuddles. Double the love. Forever our girls," the couple shared in the joint social post.

Other than the post of his daughters, Huntley's Instagram page is largely filled with photos of him with the Ravens or working out, showing that he's all business. But this time around, his business also includes being a dad to three little ones.