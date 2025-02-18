Lamar Jackson looks unrecognizable without his braids in long-hair photo
It must be hair news Tuesday for NFL quarterbacks. After Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes showed off his drastic new hairdo following the Super Bowl loss, Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson took out his braids to let his long hair down for an unrecognizable look.
Jackson is coming off a fantastic statistical season where he threw for 4172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and only four interceptions, and he ran for 915 yards and added four more scores. He, however, lost a heartbreaker to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoffs, and then was narrowed out by Allen again in the Most Valuable Player race, 27-23 in first-place votes.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld stuns in never-before-seen photo from Josh Allen's MVP night
It must have been time for a change, or some treatment and he’ll re-braid it, but Jackson showed off his long hair without the braids for a stunning look (scroll through for a before picture).
Wow, it’s a totally different person.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld flaunts close-up of Josh Allen engagement ring winning NFL MVP
Jackson is only 28 years old and in the prime of the career and has two MVPs to his name. He hopes to hit the reset button next season and lead the Ravens back to the Super Bowl — a place he’s never been.
In the meantime, he certainly reset his hairstyle for a jarring look however long he leaves it that way.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock