Lamar Jackson's Workout Shows Ravens Fans He's Coming Back Swinging

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has proven over the years that he has the work ethic and dedication to reach peak form for football when the time comes.

In a viral social media post, Jackson shared a video of himself doing a completely new workout to get ready for the 2026 season. This new workout has him taking up boxing, as the 40-second video shows him working out with someone else and throwing punches into their gloves.

Jackson could use this to work on his reaction to a situation and his hand-eye coordination. It can also be used to help build out his endurance while protecting his body from taking too many hits.

Lamar Jackson takes up boxing during the offseason

As long as Jackson isn't taking any shots to the body or face, boxing could be a good way for him to get into shape and an alternative to the typical lifting weights and running. The movement that accompanies swinging his fist can only enhance Jackson's ability as a passer, while the footwork makes him better from the pocket when facing pressure from the defense.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

It appears as though Jackson is willing to try different things to get his body in better shape than it was at the end of last season. The number of minor injuries Jackson sustained throughout the season was a major reason it wasn't as great a season for him as the previous two.

Jackson's injury bug began with a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs early in the season, which cost him multiple games. After he came back, everyone could tell he wasn't the same, as he would go on to miss more time due to a back injury. It felt like a weekly occurrence: Jackson showed up on the injury report and would sometimes take a mid-week practice off to recover.

The offseason was much needed for Jackson, even though the Ravens would have preferred to be in the playoffs first. He needed this time to recover and try to get his body in the right spot to the point that it will be 100% when offseason workouts begin.

Boxing would not have been one of the first things Ravens fans would think of when it comes to finding the right workout for Jackson, but it could help. As long as it doesn't affect his health and recovery time in the offseason, Baltimore will be just fine seeing their star quarterback get ready for an all-important season there.

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