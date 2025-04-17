The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Masters champ Rory McIlroy's $18.3M compound has lots of rooms for more green jackets

The 2025 Masters champion’s baller house is also near where Tiger Woods lives. See what it offers.

Matt Ryan

Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Rory McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Rory McIlroy finally got his green jacket with his Masters victory last Sunday. He has the perfect spot to to hang it up at his super baller home in Florida.

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland won his first major since 2014 to complete golf’s Grand Slam with all four career majors. He also took home a giant payday of $4.2 million to add to his net worth that’s already north of $200 million.

McIlroy can afford the baller things in life like his wife Erica Stoll’s sick $100K accessory she flashed after he won at Augusta National and could be seen in photos while celebrating the win with her husband and their 4-year-old daughter Poppy.

McIlroy holds the Masters championship trophy while posing for photographs with his wife, Erica Stoll, and daughter, Poppy. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

One of his real estate properties is in the U.S. in Jupiter, Florida, where Tiger Woods’ insane $60 million mansion is. Rory’s is worth $18.3 million and features nine bedrooms, a tennis court, a home theater, and a recording studio. Take a peek at it in these stunning aerial views.

He also holds real estate with a mansion in La Quinta, California; an apartment in New York City; a villa in United Arab Emirates; and a 200-acre 19th century castle in Northern Ireland.

Congrats to McIlroy on his win, and for having a baller place to hang his green jacket in.

Scottie Scheffler places the green jacket on Rory McIlroy during the green jacket ceremony during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

