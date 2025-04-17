Masters champ Rory McIlroy's $18.3M compound has lots of rooms for more green jackets
Rory McIlroy finally got his green jacket with his Masters victory last Sunday. He has the perfect spot to to hang it up at his super baller home in Florida.
The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland won his first major since 2014 to complete golf’s Grand Slam with all four career majors. He also took home a giant payday of $4.2 million to add to his net worth that’s already north of $200 million.
McIlroy can afford the baller things in life like his wife Erica Stoll’s sick $100K accessory she flashed after he won at Augusta National and could be seen in photos while celebrating the win with her husband and their 4-year-old daughter Poppy.
One of his real estate properties is in the U.S. in Jupiter, Florida, where Tiger Woods’ insane $60 million mansion is. Rory’s is worth $18.3 million and features nine bedrooms, a tennis court, a home theater, and a recording studio. Take a peek at it in these stunning aerial views.
He also holds real estate with a mansion in La Quinta, California; an apartment in New York City; a villa in United Arab Emirates; and a 200-acre 19th century castle in Northern Ireland.
Congrats to McIlroy on his win, and for having a baller place to hang his green jacket in.