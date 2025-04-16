Rory McIlroy's wife Erica flexed insane $100k accessory in iconic Masters win fit
Rory McIlroy finally became a Masters champion after last winning a major in 2014. With it, he got the coveted green jacket given to the champion at Augusta National. While he snapped some iconic photos posing with his family, his wife Erica Stoll was wearing something that definitely stood out.
The 35-year-old golfer has now completed the Grand Slam, winning all four of the PGA’s majors in his career. He shared the special moment — that looked like it may never happen after a blown lead — with Stoll, 37, and their 4-year-old daughter Poppy, who he held tightly while bursting into tears.
While wearing his new jacket and holding the championship trophy, something else stood out: What was on Stoll’s wrist. It certainly was quite shiny as she wore a 35mm 18k rose gold Patek Philippe Nautilus 'Ladies' watch with a brown opaline dial and diamonds, which is in the $100k+ range.
One fan saw it and called it the watch of her “dreams.”
McIlroy, meanwhile wore an Omega Speedmaster "Snoopy" 50th Anniversary in stainless steel watch, which is a tribute to NASA's Apollo missions. It’s modestly priced at around $15,000, which isn’t close to Stoll’s.
He did win $4.2 million by taking home the Masters to go along with that green jacket, so he can buy Stoll and himself many more watches.