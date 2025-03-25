Tigers Woods’ insane $60M Palm Beach compound in spotlight after Vanessa Trump news
Tiger Woods purchased a 12-acre plot of land in the enclave of Jupiter, Florida, back in 2006 for $40 million with then wife Elin Nordegren. He built the ultimate mansion there where his two kids have grown up and currently attend high school. The house is back in the spotlight after the announcement of his new girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, who lives very close to Woods.
The 49-year-old 15-time major was rumored to have been dating Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife Vanessa, 47, since November, but the two just made it social media official over the weekend.
Tiger’s kids Charlie, 16, and Sam,17, also attend the same high school, The Benjamin School, as Vanessa’ daughter Kai, 17, who is a rising star in golf and headed to be on the Miami Hurricanes team where she’s already racked up a staggering amount of money in NIL deals.
With the two living close, the they reportedly spend time at the mansion Woods finished building in 2010 that now has an estimated of $60 million.
The 9,700-square foot home with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms has been Woods’ primary residence since 2010. It features a movie theater, a game room and bar, 3.5 acre golf course, a putting green, two docks for yachts, an ocean view, a 100-foot swimming pool, a tennis/basketball court, gardens, and a guest house.
Tiger Woods is worth an estimated $1.3 billion, according to Forbes. He can afford a baller house like this where it looks like he’s making some new memories with Vanessa by his side.