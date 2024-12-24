Aaron Rodgers is back in a relationship after revealing his girlfriend's name during interview show
Aaron Rodgers may be having a tough 2024 NFL season as the quarterback of the New York Jets, but that doesn't mean the one-time Super Bowl winner isn't still enjoying his personal life.
The 41-year-old quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and revealed that he is back in a relationship, this time with a girl named Brittani. When McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk teased him for "being in love," Rodgers admitted that he was clearly smitten with his new lady friend.
"It's a good feeling, boys...It is," said Rodgers.
Rodgers was previously linked to acclaimed actress Shailene Woodley, whom he started dating in 2020 and was even engaged to. However, the two publicly announced that their engagement was off in 2022, a move that Woodley herself has stated "still chokes her up from time to time." Rodgers was rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, but that was never confirmed.
As for Rodgers 2024 season, his New York Jets are 4-11 and will be missing this year's playoffs. The Jets will next be facing their divisoin rivals the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 29. Their final game of the season will be against the Miami Dolphins, who are still hoping to make a playoff run.
