Aaron Rodgers gets hilariously high on ayahuasca, raves about butterflies
This week, NFL fans received a treat when streaming giant Netflix dropped a highly-anticipated documentary on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, titled Aaron Rodgers: Enigma.
Netflix gave fans an intimate look at Aaron Rodgers off of the field, how his mind works, his time in Green Bay, and journey to the Jets where he suffered a torn Achilles in his first game.
But, more important, there was a behind-the-scenes look at his unorthodox offseason treatments in Costa Rica.
MORE: Aaron Rodgers Netflix doc shows psychedelic drug hangs with famous NFL WAG's husband
Rodgers details his use of the psychedelic drug ayahuasca. Anyone who was curious about the "spiritual journey" now knows what goes on in those retreats.
The result in one scene was a hilariously high Aaron Rodgers, who was sitting in a circle with fellow NFL star Jordan Poyer, closing his eyes and going on a wild rant raving about how beautiful it would be to be a butterfly.
From the outside looking in, it seems wild and ridiculous, but if it makes him happy so be it.
The Netflix doc is pretty eye-opening and sheds some light on why Rodgers is the way he is and always looking for answers from the outside.
The intimate look at Rodgers' return and defining moments of his career, Aaron Rodgers: Enima, can be streamed now on Netflix. But, be warned, it is a three-part series that runs over three hours in total.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos