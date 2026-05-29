Rob Gronkowski, the four-time Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Fame tight end, remains one of the biggest names in sports.

Since retiring from the NFL, he has transitioned into broadcasting as a FOX NFL analyst, appeared in commercials for brands ranging from Subway to Tide PODS, and remained closely connected to the industry through media appearances and live events.

His larger-than-life personality has kept “Gronk” firmly in the spotlight well beyond retirement, including a recent viral WrestleMania 42 moment alongside 49ers star George Kittle.

And now, fans are getting a revealing look at the real story behind his relationship with longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek.

Jun 12, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski poses for photos with his girlfriend Camille Kostek during the New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction Ceremony for Tom Brady. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In an exclusive sit-down interview with PEOPLE’s “WAG World,” Kostek pulled back the curtain on the origin story of one of sports’ most recognizable couples.

According to her, it started in the most Gronk way possible, with a rules-bending move and a hidden phone number.

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) with girlfriend Camille Kostek after winning Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Back in November 2013, Kostek was a New England Patriots cheerleader, while Gronkowski was already one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

The two crossed paths during a Patriots charity event, but relationships between players and cheerleaders were strictly off-limits.

That didn’t stop Gronkowski from finding a way around it.

Dec 6, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend, Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Camille Kostek pose for the Jumbotron during the second half of the game between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Kostek recalled that Gronk slipped her his number on the back of a “Hello, I am Rob Gronkowski” name sticker with a handwritten “Shh,” a crinkled-up sticker she still has to this day.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you sneaky boy,’” Kostek said.

Unsure whether teammates or cheer captains were testing her, Kostek said she FaceTimed the number with her phone pointed at the ceiling. Gronkowski answered the same way.

Only after some awkward back-and-forth did she become convinced the mystery caller really was the Patriots superstar.

That “sneaky” introduction led to a relationship that would stay hidden for roughly two years while both remained connected to the organization.

Since going public in 2015, Kostek and Gronkowski have stayed together through major personal and professional milestones, including Kostek’s rise to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model status in 2019 and Gronkowski’s continued success off the field.

She also stood by his side during one of the biggest milestones of Gronkowski’s life, when he returned to Gillette Stadium to sign a one-day deal and officially retire as a Patriot in November 2025.

More recently, the couple has opened up about marriage and family expectations while making clear that they're in no rush.

In her sitdown with PEOPLE, Kostek spoke candidly about those expectations, saying she is learning to go at her own pace.

After conversations with Gronkowski’s mother on Mother's Day, and reflection on her own family’s journey, she said there is no single “right” way to live, adding that she is tuning out outside pressure and trusting that what is meant for her will happen in its own time.