Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek describes him perfectly in five words
Camille Kostek is having fun in New Orleans, enjoying all the Super Bowl 2025 festivities ahead of Sunday’s big game. And she is on cloud nine as she enjoys the company of the people around her.
Kostek, who has been in a relationship with retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski since 2015, participated in Saturday’s parade, where she joined the official parade king Raising Cane’s founder and owner Todd Graves on his float. The Athlete Lifestyle on SI caught up with Kostek just moments before the parade, reflecting on some of her favorite Gronk moments. Though, she admits, it’s hard to choose particular moments, because he had such a great sense of humor.
“Every day something is funny,” Kostek says. “It's actually to the point where I don't even laugh at his jokes that much anymore because I'm so used to them. It's just another day in the life. He's just a big kid. He's forever just a big kid.”
Gronk retired from the NFL in 2021 after nine seasons with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Tampa Bay Bucaneers. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model revealed that she’s looking forward to watching this year’s game as a fan, as opposed to supporting her partner from the stands.
“It's definitely more exciting knowing somebody so close to you playing in the game,” Kostek says. “It's like you put your heart and soul into cheering for them so they can get that win. But I'm a lot more relaxed [this time]. I'm just excited for a good game. I don't want a blow out, you know what I mean? I want a good game.”
Kostek maintains a calm demeanor, as she dances her way through life. As a child, she was a competitive dancer. She was a Patriots cheerleader from 2013 before ending her dance career in 2015. Still, she makes time to dance every day. Before the days of TikTok, she had gone viral on Instagram after sharing a video on her page with the hashtag #NeverNotDancing.
Since then, #NeverNotDancing has become Kostek’s mantra.
“[It was] a viral sensation that I was not expecting, but I'm so glad it did,” Kostek says, “because #NeverNotDancing isn't about just dancing, it's about living in the moment, not thinking twice about anything. Just being your truest self and doing what you love.”
As we are hours away from Super Bowl 2025 kickoff, Kostek admits she has conflicting feelings about the big game, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Brittany Mahomes is one of our swim sisters, so I'm rooting for the Chiefs for her, but at the same time, it's really hard for me to root for the Chiefs for so many years. When it came down to the AFC Championship, I was always saying ‘beat the Chiefs.’ I'm rooting for Philly, but I think the Chiefs are gonna take the win.”
Fans can tune into the Super Bowl today, which begins its broadcast at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Super Bowl 2025 will also stream live via Tubi.
